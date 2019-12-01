Denny Waxman Offers Macrobiotic Counseling to Clients in Toronto

Denny Waxman, macrobiotic counselor, is available to clients in Toronto over Skype or FaceTime.

I am experiencing zero health problems, since you have been my health counselor for the last 24 years. On the contrary, my life gets better and better every day.” — Elizabeth G.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, December 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, is considered an economically powerful city because of the high concentration of private IT companies. Therefore, it is easy to forget to take care of yourself while hard at work. That is why it is so important to find a macrobiotic counselor you can talk to in the comfort of your own home. Well, your in luck! Denny Waxman , a Toronto macrobiotic counselor, is here to help. Denny is able to meet with you over FaceTime or Skype. During a session with him, you can discuss your health problems, receive advice on how to feel better, and plan out health goals.Why Should I Choose Denny as My Toronto Macrobiotic Counselor?Clients choose Denny because of his forty-five years of experience in helping people feel better and his open and positive approach to healthy eating and lifestyle. Instead of the feeling of anxiety and stress to change all habits at once, his approach takes away the pressure by allowing you to build healthy habits when ready. It is never an all or nothing. Denny’s philosophy is every healthy choice is beneficial.What to Expect in Your First Session for Macrobiotic CounselingThe first macrobiotic consultation is focused on creating a clear plan for you, the client, about how to change your health and lifestyle to start feeling better. Remember, this macrobiotic counseling is one-on-one which means the recommendations made by Denny are unique and personalized to meet your health concerns or needs. The discussion with Denny will involve going over what not to do, lifestyle problems and causes, prioritize what you need to do, and discuss home remedies.Some find one macrobiotic counseling session gets them back on track while others may want to schedule follow up sessions. So it is up to you and what you need to start creating long lasting health.What Health Problems Does Denny Help WithCancer – Recommendations around more emotional and psychological needs and supportOverweight/ High Blood Pressure – Recommendations focus on diet and activityInfertility – Recommendations on family support, health, and alignment together. This is unusual because two people are involved rather than one.Diabetes – Recommendations for diet and lifestyle practices to help stabilize blood sugar.Arthritis & Joint Pain – Recommendations for diet and home remedies to help relieve pain and swelling .Other common issues include cardiovascular issues, allergies, lyme disease, sleep problems, anxiety, eating disorders, and hypoglycemia. Keep in mind, you DO NOT have to have medical reason to make an appointment with Denny. Many clients come to him simply to be healthier, look younger, and improve their overall health. Schedule an appointment today! How Do I Schedule a Macrobiotic Counseling Session- Call 215-271-1858 to schedule an appointment to see Denny Waxman in-person, Skype, or FaceTime. Each session is one hour long.- Next fill out the health assessment online which will include a health history (birth place and date), present concerns, or any other questions you may have.- Along with that you will also need to send a recent headshot (This is important for Denny to see your face and get a reading on your health and be able to give his recommendations)- If meeting through FaceTime or Skype, setup in a place with good wifi.About Denny WaxmanDenny Waxman has been a macrobiotic counselor since the 1970s and is one of the founders of American Macrobiotics. He has changed the food narrative away from a diet dependent upon animal & dairy foods. From the Mid-Atlantic Summer Camp, to opening Essene Market, and directing the Kushi Institute, he has been a pioneer of macrobiotics. His notoriety came after Dr. Anthony Sattilaro overcame cancer and credited Denny for saving his life in his book, Recalled by Life. Denny has written several books, founder of SHI Macrobiotics and teaches globally.Make an Appointment Today! Call 215-271-1858



