Sonoma County Subway® Restaurants Host Emergency Service Personnel Week Nov. 10-17

Sonoma County Subway Restaurants offering free meals to firefighters and other emergency service personnel; proceeds of sales will benefit fire relief services

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The planned November 8th and 9th grand opening of the SubwayRestaurant on 124 Calistoga Rd in Santa Rosa is on hold, making way for a more important cause – thanking local firefighters and other emergency service providers for their efforts in the community over the past three weeks. All participating Subway locations owned by the Letap Group , Inc. in the Sonoma County have pitched in to support the community-wide event.From November 10th through the 17th, participating SubwayRestaurants in Sonoma County are thanking local firefighters and emergency service personnel by offering each a complimentary meal*, including a 6-inch sub with any drink and chips or two cookies. The offer is available to active firefighters and emergency service personnel with proof of service, such as a valid service badge.“As a part of the Sonoma County community, we feel a sense of responsibility to come together and support our neighbors,” said Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group and a Development Agent for Subway. “We’ve always been proud to serve our local community, and we’re happy to also say thank you to our emergency responders who are first in line to help us all in our time of need.”Additionally, throughout the week, participating Letap Group SubwayRestaurants in the Sonoma County will be donating proceeds from every meal sold to fire relief efforts. For every 1 meal purchased (sub, salad or wrap with any drink and chips or two cookies) from November 10th to November 17th, participating Subwayfranchise owners will donate 1 meal up to 10,000 meals to the United Way of the Wine Country ’s Kincade Fire Emergency Relief & Recovery Fund, which will support Kincade fire survivors and evacuees and the need for immediate relief, response and recovery efforts*.Patel’s Subway franchise grand opening event at 124 Calistoga Rd. will be rescheduled to November 23rd. Guests who received a promotion in the mail are welcome to come on November 8th and 9th or November 23rd, to take advantage of the original promotion, which offered a 6-inch sub for 99 cents with a purchase of a 30oz. drink.Participating SubwayRestaurants include18915 Sonoma Hwy Sonoma, CA 9547627 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 954766400 Hembree Ln, Windsor, CA 954921199 Yulupa Ave Space #C, Santa Rosa, CA 954058500 Gravenstein Hwy Unit B, Cotati, CA 94931124-B Calistoga Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95409.*Complimentary meal offer is valid for active firefighters and emergency service personnel only from 11/10/19-11/17/19. Please come in uniform or bring valid city-issued ID or other proof of service. One meal per person. For every 1 meal purchased from 11/10/19-11/17/19, participating Subwayfranchisee owners in Sonoma County will donate the monetary equivalent of 1 meal up to 10,000 meals to the United Way of the Wine Country’s Kincade Fire Emergency Relief & Recovery Fund. Offer valid for dine-in only.About Letap GroupFounded in 1999, The Letap Group is a family organization operating in major markets throughout northern California and Reno, Nevada. The Letap Group owns close to 60 franchise restaurants and represents close to 900 restaurants as a local franchisor for Subway. Letap Group holdings include Franchise Restaurants, Development Agent Territories for Subwayand Commercial Real Estate. Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group, was awarded the Subway Franchisee of the Year award in 2017. He also leads all new strategic partnerships for Letap Group.Media ContactSinger Associates Diana Mendez (408) 660-7406 diana@singersf.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.