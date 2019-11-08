Appliances Connection is Giving Away a Luxury Refrigeration Unit from XO Appliances

Appliances Connection 2019 Black Friday XO Giveaway

The giveaways continue during Appliances Connection's 2019 Black Friday event! One lucky person will win a refrigeration unit from luxury brand, XO Appliances.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appliances Connection 2019 Black Friday event continues throughout November. So too do our giveaways. We’ll start accepting entries for our second go ‘round one on 8 November. One lucky winner will have a choice between two refrigeration units from luxury brand, XO. On offer is a 15-inch wide, 34-inch tall beverage center [XOU15BCGS] or a wine cooler [XOU15WGS] with the same dimensions.

Holiday season is upon us and that means entertaining family and friends. A soiree isn’t complete without everyone’s favorite drinks on hand. Are all your guests wine connoisseurs? The XO wine cooler is exactly what you need. It has a capacity for up to 34 standard bottles. Intuitive touch panel controls let you precisely set the temperature from 41 degrees F for Gewürztraminers or sauvignon blancs to 64 degrees F for syrahs or pinot noirs (Well, you want it a bit cooler for the last one.). UV blocking low-e glass and vibration dampening will prevent any detrimental side effects from sunlight or unfit sedimentation. Full telescoping racks provide easy access.

Is your gathering an all-ages affair? As previously mentioned, the giveaway winner also has the choice of a beverage center. Its three levels are extremely spacious with room enough for up to 66 12 oz cans. However, the upper two shelves are adjustable to 15 different positions and can accommodate items of any height. For guests still in the mood for a more adult beverage, the center comes with a wine cradle for three standard bottles. If you need to store something like a charcuterie plate, the beverage center features XO’s proprietary XActive Circulation which removes odors from the interior.

Both the XO beverage center and wine cooler can be installed as freestanding or built-in units. For the purpose of the latter installation option, they have zero clearance hinges so they can sit flush with surrounding cabinetry. The units’ contents are displayed with dramatic LED lighting that can be switched from Theater White to Midnight Blue to Honey Amber.

Enter now to win one of these well-appointed units from XO. It’s simple. Just follow these steps:

1. Like the giveaway post on Instagram.

2. Follow @appliancesconnection and @xoappliance on Instagram.

3. Share the giveaway post on Instagram and tag @appliancesconnection

For a bonus entry, comment on the Instagram giveaway post telling us whether you would choose the beverage center or wine cooler (Only one bonus entry per contestant).

Some finer points:

Contest ends on Wednesday 11/14/19 at 09:00 am EST, after which no further entries will be accepted.

The winner will be announced via Instagram on Wednesday 11/14/19 at 12:00 pm EST.

Disclaimers:

Eligible entrants must be US residents aged 18 years or older. Individuals who have won an Appliances Connection giveaway are not eligible to enter another for a period of six months after they receive their prize. Appliances Connection employees and any individual related to an Appliances Connection employee are not permitted to participate in this giveaway.

Per Instagram rules, this promotion is in no way administered, sponsored, or otherwise associated with Instagram, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram’s terms of use.



