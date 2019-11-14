Benchmark Exams at Allentown Charter School Ensure All Students are on the Right Track

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown is preparing students with the Benchmark Exams

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is helping students achieve through regular benchmark exams. These exams help educators identify where students are excelling and where students may need extra instruction and support.Exams at EEACS are given to students in grades K-8 twice in early fall.“We want to make the most of the time we have with our students in the classroom and focus on the subjects that will help them grow,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school . “These exams help us pinpoint what we need to work on as educators.”The Lehigh Valley charter school has been lauded for its numerous academic programs, including its unique business education curriculum which features internships and externships for students.To learn more about the academic programs at EEACS, visit https://ee-schools.org/academics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



