Jamaica : Sixth Review Under the Stand-By Arrangements-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Direct for Jamaica
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
Publication Date:
November 7, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The 3-year Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) terminates shortly after conclusion of this sixth and final review. As Jamaica graduates from 6½ years of continuous Fundsupported reform programs over two successive arrangements, macroeconomic stability has been entrenched with substantial fiscal over-performance and efforts to address structural weaknesses. Public debt has been significantly reduced, unemployment is at a historic low, credit recovery is gaining force on the back of substantial monetary easing, FX reserves are comfortable, and inflation is subdued. However, for most of the past 6 years, growth has been low. The authorities are committed to policy continuity, safeguarding the hard-earned economic gains, and promoting growth and job creation.
