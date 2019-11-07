Wartburg Appoints Robert Ranieri as new Chair of the Home Board of Directors

Robert Ranieri

MT. VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wartburg Names New Chair of Home Board of DirectorsMount Vernon, NY, November 7, 2019 – Wartburg, a premier senior residential and healthcare provider in lower Westchester County, announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Ranieri as the new Chair of the Wartburg Home Board of Directors, replacing Rev. Amandus J. Derr, who was recently named Chair Emeritus.Robert has been a member of the Wartburg Home Board since 2014. With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate finance, he recently served as the Chair of Wartburg’s Real Estate and Infrastructure Committee. In 2014, Wartburg’s Rehabilitation and Adult Day Care Center became the first health care facility in Mount Vernon to gain Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) certification, immediately followed by the same certification for its Friedrich Affordable Housing, which was the first new construction building in Mount Vernon to become LEED certified. This certification signifies that a building is exemplary in conserving energy, lowering operating costs and being healthy for occupants. Wartburg was also recently awarded the Green Business Partnership Award through the Green Business Partnership (GBP) and Westchester Business Council, making Wartburg the first long term care facility to receive this certification in Westchester County. GBP recognized Wartburg for demonstrating “extensive accomplishments across all program areas: organization commitment, energy, waste management, transportation, land use and water” and for “going above and beyond in their commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate citizenship.”“We are moving into a new phase of organizational repositioning, and I am looking forward to working with Robert as we look ahead,” said Dr. David Gentner, President and CEO of Wartburg. “Robert’s successful business acumen and on-the-ground real estate transaction experience, combined with his passion for senior care and housing, will bring tremendous value to Wartburg, and by extension to seniors needing care and housing in our primary market area.”“I am honored to be named the new Chair of the Wartburg Home Board,” said Robert. “I see firsthand the care and service it provides its residents as my Mother currently resides there.”Robert currently serves as senior vice president/managing director of NorthMarq’s Greater Westchester NY/CT based regional office. He assists in the development of new clients and financing opportunities for all NorthMarq’s investors. Over the past 25 years Robert has developed a strong relationship with Freddie Mac and is regarded as a multifamily financing expert.Robert joined NorthMarq in 2003 when the company acquired the mortgage banking division of Legg Mason Real Estate Services, where he was employed since 1987. He currently is a member of the Young Mortgage Bankers Association, New Jersey Apartment Association, Connecticut Apartment Association, Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, Westchester Business Council, Yonkers Chamber of Commerce, Mortgage Bankers Association of New York and the Real Estate Finance Association of Connecticut and has served on Freddie Mac Production, Servicing and Technology Advisory Councils.Robert holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Fordham University and a Master’s Degree in Finance from Pace University. He is a licensed real estate broker in the states of New York and Connecticut.WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the ninth consecutive year in 2019.



