Traffic Engineering Software Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

Traffic engineering software is the simulation of systems by modelling of transportation systems like freeway junctions, downtown grid systems, arterial routes, roundabouts, etc. via the application of computer software to plan, design, and operate the transportation systems. It is an important aspect of traffic engineering and planning. Various local and national transportation agencies, institutions and firms use this type of simulation to aid the management of the transportation networks. The engineering software is also important because it studies models that are too complicated and can produce attractive visual demonstrations of present and future scenarios.

The following key players covered in this report

TES

AgileAssets

Brighton & Hove City Council

Buchanan Computing Ltd

DXD Group Ltd

PTV Group

RoadSafe GIS Inc.

Traffic & Transit

TRL

VIA

The adoption of traffic engineering software for traffic management and road safety is proving to be an essential step in the evolution of the system over time. These software can be either discrete or continuous. Transport planning and forecasting can be used to develop a wider understanding of the traffic demands over a broad geographical range or area, predicting the future traffic levels at different links in the network, including different growth scenarios, and introducing feedback loops to incorporate the effect of congestion on the distribution of trips.

Traffic engineering software models are useful from a microscopic, macroscopic and mesoscopic perspectives. The global traffic engineering software report analyses the market size, and future opportunities for global companies. The software can be applied to transportation design and operations. The report also points towards the new advancements in mathematics, engineering, and computing of the software. The key players in the traffic engineering software market are looking forward to creating user-friendly and reliable software that focuses on providing road safety measures for the public.

Market Segmentation

Based on the market segmentation of traffic engineering software, the market can be segmented based on the type of product, i.e., Cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based software focuses on providing access to the user from anywhere across the world by controlling and managing real-time data. And based on the applications of the traffic engineering software, the market can be split into Asset Management and maintenance, Safety Analytics, Traffic Data Management, and such others. These aspects of the traffic engineering software focus on providing safety, and data management analysis of the traffic systems in the world making it easier for the users to understand and follow the traffic rules.

Regional Overview

Countries like India, Japan, China and regions like North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, Central, and South America are a major investment in the traffic engineering software market. These regions are focusing on using these models to evaluate the what-if scenarios in the region, such as the air quality to help develop the land-use policies that lead to more sustainable transportation. Lane types, signal timing, and other traffic-related questions are being investigated to improve the local and national effectiveness and efficiency. While certain software developed by the companies are specialized to model either operations or system planning, certain models have the capacity to model both to some degree.

Industry News

Canadian video analytics company Brisk Synergies is partnering with the City of Bellevue in Washington State to deploy a network-wide traffic safety monitoring solution to detect dangerous interactions and prevent collisions before they happen, as part of the Together for Safer Roads campaign.

