Photocatalytic Coatings Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Introduction

Global Photocatalytic Coatings Market

Photocatalytic coating is a coating where the light energy (either from Sun or an electric source) is converted to chemical energy, which is then transferred to water vapor to produce oxygen species on the coated surface, which then purifies the air and starts the self-cleaning process. These photocatalytic coating results in a painting that lasts longer than the normal coating. These photocatalytic coatings contain photocatalysts as main ingredient. These photocatalysts causes these reactions without being involved in it. The global market for photocatalytic coating is gaining momentum, as it is durable and gives a fresh look to the surface even after a longer period.

Nano titanium dioxide is used as the photocatalyst for the photocatalytic coating. These particles do not dissolve into water. When titanium dioxide is exposed to light it decomposes pollution, smog and stain to produce harmless byproducts. Photocatalytic coating market is growing due to its various advantages, such as, self-cleaning, maintenance saving, air purification, durable, ultraviolet ray protection, decomposes dirt & pollutants and reliability. It is used as pigment for painting and widely used in industry for indoor and outdoor applications.

The global photocatalytic coating market is growing and expanding its use in various industry. However, it comes with a problem known as chalking, which is related to the degradation caused by titanium dioxide or TiO2 . This problem is dealt with coating the TiO2 substance with an inert compound such as SiO2 or silicon dioxide or Al2O3 aluminum oxide.

Segments:

The global photocatalytic coating market is growing with expanding its usability in different sectors. This coating has a wide range of application. The photocatalytic coating market is segmented based on its product type and application to have a thorough insight into this market. It helps in developing ideas that is in turn effective to grow the business. 30 nanometer or nm is the product, that is covered under this segment. Indoor and Outdoor application of the photocatalytic coating is covered under the application segment. These segments help in dealing with the market trends and explore the opportunity areas.

Regional Analysis:

The global photocatalytic coating market is segmented based on the region to understand the business opportunity and growing areas more clearly. The market is segmented into five major regions. These are North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North American and European market is contributing to the market growth due to its large industrial setup. Several industries are adopting this technology as it results in a durable product and reduces the maintenance timings. APAC countries are also contributing to the growth due to its growing industrial infrastructure.

Industry News:

The University of Hong Kong have developed a self-sanitizing door handle to prevent spreading of disease. In this method the handle is made of glass with aluminum cap on either end, and coated with titanium dioxide. The titanium dioxide becomes chemically active when exposed under UV light and decomposes bacteria. The UV light is produced by an internal generator which is powered by kinetic energy generated from the opening and closing of the door.

