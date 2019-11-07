Auto Leasing 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

The fast-paced emergence of car leasing as one of the effective means of personal transportation methods for businesses is one of the key factors that is expected to boost the global market of auto leasing in the near future. Car leasing can be referred to as an alternative for small and medium sized companies to meet the personal requirements related to transportation for the employees. It is an extremely economic choice as it does not necessarily require a massive down payment and cars are leased out for a short or fixed timeline period. This gives businesses the scope and opportunity to upgrade their fleet on a regular basis. This technique allows SMEs to avail different transportation services in a convenient and hassle-free manner. These favorable factors are reported to be driving the growth of the market. The report published on the global auto leasing market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the auto leasing market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

A number of leading and emerging car leasing companies are seen focusing on investing in advanced tracking technologies to locate their vehicles in an effective manner. Companies most commonly prefer telematics solutions as it allows operators to track the vehicle and offer them with roadside assistance. Add to this, telematics also provides data about the distance traveled as well as the locations covered. Leasing companies also use the data from telematics to advise lessee companies on improving the fuel emission of their vehicle and fuel efficiency level. The usage of telematics among the leased cars is anticipated to be one of the major trends of the market in the coming years and help widen the market profitability.

Key Players:

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Movida

CAR Inc.

Market Segmentation

The global auto leasing market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market includes long-term rental, finance leasing, and short-term rental.

By application, the market segments into off-airport and airport.

Regional Analysis

The global auto leasing market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the global market of auto or car leasing. The SMEs across countries like Japan, Australia, Indonesia, China, and India are increasingly preferring the option of car leasing. Governments across the globe, including countries in Asia Pacific, are seen offering tax reforms and introducing various favorable schemes on the leasing of second-hand cars. This has driven the need for leasing solutions and is a major factor pushing the market growth in Asia Pacific.

