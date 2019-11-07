Pneumococcal Vaccines Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market

Pneumococcal vaccines help prevent pneumococcal disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria. This disease is contagious and causes infections in the lungs, and invasive pneumococcal disease and concomitant administration. This disease in common in children but sometimes cause serious illness or deaths in adults too. CDC has recommended pneumococcal vaccines for all children less than 2 years old, all adults 65 years or older or with certain medical conditions or who smoke cigarettes. These vaccines are given to protect people from getting infected by the pneumococcal bacteria.

Pneumococcal vaccines are given as an injection shot that helps the body to make chemicals called antibodies that recognizes and destroys pneumonia bacteria if exposed to them. These vaccines have a 97% effectiveness rate to prevent pneumococcal disease in healthy children who receive four doses and a 94% rate for healthy children who receive two doses. The demand for this vaccine continued to increase in 2017. The WHO has recommended the introduction of this vaccine into all immunization programs, particularly in countries with a high mortality rate.

The pneumococcal vaccines market report mentions the increasing prevalence of pneumonia on a global level and the growing awareness among the population, the rise in government initiatives and support for immunization programs for pneumonia and the development of quality vaccines such as PPSV23. The development of novel pneumococcal vaccines is also a major factor for the rise in the global market. However, the report also points towards the high costs and longer timelines required for the production and development of these vaccines that are hampering the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market.

Market Segmentation

The report categorizes the pneumococcal vaccines product in two segments i.e., Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine and Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. According to the report, pneumococcal conjugate vaccines are new while the Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine is an older one. The Polysaccharide Vaccine is effective against invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia in healthy young adults but shows limited effectiveness in regard to other age groups. PPV23, type of Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine is licensed only for individuals aged>2 years. On the basis of the market segmentation by end-user, the global pneumococcal vaccines market can be classified as Adults/Young adults (10-64 Age), Geriatric (Over 65 Age) and Infants/Young Children (2-10 Age).

Regional Overview

Countries like India, Japan, Australia, China, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America and the rest of the world are the prominent places providing pneumococcal vaccines. According to the global pneumococcal vaccines market report, North America is the largest market for this vaccine with significant demand in the US owing to the high incidence of infections that are caused by the Streptococcus pneumonia bacteria with over 50,000 cases every year. The key companies, NGOs and government organizations provide access to the life saving pneumococcal vaccines which in turn increases the demand and supply of this vaccine.

Industry News

Pfizer, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales over $50 billion, has announced a licensing agreement with AKCEA Therapeutics to investigate antisense therapy called AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L (Rx) to treat patients with cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. This antisense medicine is designed to reduce the production of angiopoietin-like 3 protein in the liver.

