Vantage Drilling International Reports Third Quarter Results for 2019

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $25.7 million or $5.14 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $26.1 million or $5.21 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018.



As of September 30, 2019, Vantage had approximately $825.1 million in cash, including $10.4 million of restricted cash, compared to $239.4 million in cash, including $14.4 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2018.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented, “I am very pleased to report that we continue to increase our backlog at higher effective day rates while remaining laser focused on delivering superior results to our customers. This addition to backlog reflects the confidence our customers have in us, and the excellent safety and operational performance our teams are delivering to them.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas J. Cimino

Chief Financial Officer

Vantage Drilling International

(281) 404-4700

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 35,830 $ 59,034 $ 101,575 $ 165,813 Contract termination revenue — — 594,029 — Reimbursables and other 4,814 5,522 15,978 16,868 Total revenue 40,644 64,556 711,582 182,681 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 37,915 43,307 114,538 128,943 General and administrative 6,644 9,303 86,014 22,935 Depreciation 18,459 17,638 55,491 53,217 Total operating costs and expenses 63,018 70,248 256,043 205,095 Income (loss) from operations (22,374 ) (5,692 ) 455,539 (22,414 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 4,245 533 113,614 974 Interest expense and other financing charges (10,465 ) (19,439 ) (36,715 ) (58,122 ) Other, net 97 53 221 (1,031 ) Total other income (expense) (6,123 ) (18,853 ) 77,120 (58,179 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (28,497 ) (24,545 ) 532,659 (80,593 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (2,749 ) 1,515 15,852 8,698 Net income (loss) (25,748 ) (26,060 ) 516,807 (89,291 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (28 ) — (312 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (25,720 ) $ (26,060 ) $ 517,119 $ (89,291 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (5.14 ) $ (5.21 ) $ 102.47 $ (17.86 ) Diluted $ (5.14 ) $ (5.21 ) $ 102.14 $ (17.86 ) Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 14,910 $ 18,112 $ 46,763 $ 49,097 Deepwater 18,103 17,927 50,409 59,438 Operations support 3,014 4,119 9,474 10,614 Reimbursables 1,888 3,149 7,892 9,794 $ 37,915 $ 43,307 $ 114,538 $ 128,943 Utilization Jackups 98.4 % 98.5 % 96.8 % 90.9 % Deepwater 41.3 % 65.7 % 41.0 % 61.1 %





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 814,724 $ 224,967 Restricted cash 5,637 10,362 Trade receivables 36,467 28,431 Inventory 46,883 45,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,324 17,278 Total current assets 923,035 326,233 Property and equipment Property and equipment 1,002,709 996,139 Accumulated depreciation (263,778 ) (208,836 ) Property and equipment, net 738,931 787,303 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,515 - Other assets 13,470 16,026 Total assets $ 1,682,951 $ 1,129,562 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 46,692 $ 44,372 Other current liabilities 39,267 17,983 Total current liabilities 85,959 62,355 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $6,830 and $12,914 1,118,962 1,109,011 Other long-term liabilities 25,426 22,889 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 5,000,053 shares issued and outstanding 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 373,972 373,972 Accumulated earnings (deficit) 78,449 (438,670 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 452,426 (64,693 ) Noncontrolling interests 178 - Total equity 452,604 (64,693 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,682,951 $ 1,129,562





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 516,807 $ (89,291 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 55,491 53,217 Amortization of debt financing costs 1,217 351 Amortization of debt discount 5,354 37,021 Amortization of contract value 1,643 4,721 PIK interest on the Convertible Notes 5,779 5,735 Share-based compensation expense 1,053 7,777 Deferred income tax expense 59 1,874 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 109 (1,313 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (8,036 ) 6,290 Inventory (1,688 ) 544 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,046 ) (5,591 ) Other assets 3,214 1,230 Accounts payable 2,320 (3,245 ) Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 11,011 (6,839 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 592,287 12,481 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (7,229 ) (8,275 ) Down payment on Soehanah acquisition — (15,000 ) Proceeds from sale of Vantage 260 — 4,703 Net cash used in investing activities (7,229 ) (18,572 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt — (5,815 ) Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interest 1,181 — Debt issuance costs (487 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 694 (5,815 ) Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 585,752 (11,906 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 239,387 195,455 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 825,139 $ 183,549

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a79bfe06-b232-4066-87d6-f642c741e417



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.