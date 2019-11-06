7th IMF Statistical Forum: Measuring the Informal Economy

Session I: Definition and Scope of the Informal Economy

Chair: Mr. Louis Marc Ducharme, Chief Statistician and Data Officer, and Director, Statistics Department, IMF

Mr. Leandro Medina and Mr. Friedrich Schneider, Shedding Light on the Shadow Economy: A Global Database (IMF; Austria, Johannes Kepler University)

Mr. Ahmadou Aly Mbaye and Mr. Ibrahima Tall, Conceptualizing the Informal Sector: Analysis and Application to Francophone Africa (Senegal, Cheikh Anta Diop University/Brookings; National Agency for Statistics and Demography)

Mr. Michael Frosch, Revision of the Standards for Statistics on Informality (International Labour Organization)

Mr. Thomas Alexander, Mr. Gabriel Quirós-Romero, and Ms. Jennifer Ribarsky, State of Play: Importance, Conceptual Fragmentation, and Weak Data Sources (IMF)

Audience Questions