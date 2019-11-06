Chevron Announces $100,000 for California Fire Relief Efforts

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 – Chevron today announced a contribution of $100,000 from the Chevron Global Community Fund to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts for wildfires in California.

Chevron, with operations all around California and 140 years of history in the state, is committed to being a strong and reliable partner in the communities where its employees live and work. The company will also match any qualifying donations to wildfire relief efforts made by employees and retirees.

“So many people in the state have felt a devastating impact from these fires,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth. “Our thoughts are with everyone as they work to recover and rebuild, and with all the responders still working hard to put the fires out.”

The contribution follows the California Fire Foundation’s announcement last month of a four-year, $2 million partnership with Chevron to continue underwriting the foundation’s direct victim assistance program, Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE).

