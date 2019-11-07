Webasting and Online Event Registration

P&V Enterprises goal is to help our clients suceed.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P&V Enterprises, a New York City based event and meeting production and management firm is announcing that it also offers webcasting and webinar production to extend the reach of an event or promotion. The offering includes from a one camera to three camera video shoot. The very experienced production team pays close attention to the client’s goal and budget. P&V Enterprises becomes a strategic partner to assure the best possible outcome. The P&V team has been successfully producing webcasts, both live streamed and on demand for approximately eight years, as of October 1, 2019. The P&V Enterprises in-house team is very professional and accomplished making it easy for clients to work with the team. The team is also helpful to all clients, as part of the desire for a successful outcome for our cients.

To discuss needs and pricing, contact either Vincent Ahaesy at vahesy@pnventerprises.com or David Preiser at dpreiser@pnventerprises.com

More Information: pahaesy@pnventerprises.com



