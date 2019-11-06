Lusona Joins the PTC Partner Network

At Lusona we recognize that every organization that can benefit from AR has unique challenges and opportunities. Some companies may be facing an imminent shortage of new skilled workers; others may service extremely complicated and customized equipment; others still may collaborate across continents to propel sales & marketing activities.

CANADA, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lusona today announced that it has joined the PTC Partner Network with a Complement, Sell, Services, OEM engagement model for PTC’s Vuforia suite. Lusona an AR consultancy firm will sell exclusively in the Canadian Market. Lusona also has plans to expand into emerging markets/economies by the end of 2020.Recent data clearly shows that organizations that can benefit from AR have unique challenges and opportunities. Some companies may be facing an imminent shortage of new skilled workers; others may service extremely complicated and customized equipment; others still may collaborate across continents to spearhead sales & marketing activities. Lusona’s mission is to help businesses leverage the unique benefits of AR and mixed reality to transform the workplace.“We are ecstatic to be partnering with such a forward-thinking company. We understand we are in the early stages of adoption and the tech is maturing at a steady pace. We plan to sell with knowledge and not product going forward. We want our clients to show us how they are innovating whether it is with design, manufacturing,marketing, sales or service,’’ says Yav-Ben Weva, Partner.About LusonaLusona is a dedicated provider of AR software & services.a consultancy group created in 2018 specializing in augmented reality software,training , support, and implementation. Lusona serves the Canadian market in bothofficial languages. Plans for larger markets and offers are in the works.About PTC Partner NetworkCompanies join the PTC Partner Network to innovate with PTC leading technologies,collaborate with the right partners and customers, and capitalize on the digitaltransformation opportunity. PTC Partner Network accelerates our customers’ ability tocapitalize on physical-digital convergence by providing a broad and capableecosystem of complementary technologies, solutions, and services that acceleratetheir design, development, implementation and production time for their solutions.About PTCPTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture,operate, and service products in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 werevolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-basedproduct lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform andfield-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physicaland digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners anddevelopers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmentedreality technology today and drive the future of innovationMedia Contact:Company:LusonaEmail:info@lusona.coPhone number:514-586-3573Website: www.lusona.co



