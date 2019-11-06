Lusona Joins the PTC Partner Network
—Lusona today announced that it has joined the PTC Partner Network with a Complement, Sell, Services, OEM engagement model for PTC’s Vuforia suite.CANADA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lusona today announced that it has joined the PTC Partner Network with a Complement, Sell, Services, OEM engagement model for PTC’s Vuforia suite. Lusona an AR consultancy firm will sell exclusively in the Canadian Market. Lusona also has plans to expand into emerging markets/economies by the end of 2020.
Recent data clearly shows that organizations that can benefit from AR have unique challenges and opportunities. Some companies may be facing an imminent shortage of new skilled workers; others may service extremely complicated and customized equipment; others still may collaborate across continents to spearhead sales & marketing activities. Lusona’s mission is to help businesses leverage the unique benefits of AR and mixed reality to transform the workplace.
“We are ecstatic to be partnering with such a forward-thinking company. We understand we are in the early stages of adoption and the tech is maturing at a steady pace. We plan to sell with knowledge and not product going forward. We want our clients to show us how they are innovating whether it is with design, manufacturing,
marketing, sales or service,’’ says Yav-Ben Weva, Partner.
About Lusona
Lusona is a dedicated provider of AR software & services.
a consultancy group created in 2018 specializing in augmented reality software,
training , support, and implementation. Lusona serves the Canadian market in both
official languages. Plans for larger markets and offers are in the works.
About PTC Partner Network
Companies join the PTC Partner Network to innovate with PTC leading technologies,
collaborate with the right partners and customers, and capitalize on the digital
transformation opportunity. PTC Partner Network accelerates our customers’ ability to
capitalize on physical-digital convergence by providing a broad and capable
ecosystem of complementary technologies, solutions, and services that accelerate
their design, development, implementation and production time for their solutions.
About PTC
PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture,
operate, and service products in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we
revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based
product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and
field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical
and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and
developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented
reality technology today and drive the future of innovation
Media Contact:
Company:Lusona
Email:info@lusona.co
Phone number:514-586-3573
Website:www.lusona.co
