SiVal Advisors Guides Citilabs in its Acquisition by Bentley Systems

SAN MATEO, CA, US, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SiVal Advisors Guides Citilabs in its Acquisition by Bentley Systems5 November 2019 – SiVal Advisors, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Citilabs, Inc., on its acquisition by Bentley Systems, Inc., the leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twin cloud services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Citilabs’ CUBE simulation software provides world-leading predictive transportation technology, helping engineers and planners to design and optimize safe, efficient, effective, and environmentally sustainable mobility systems. Citilabs’ Streetlytics delivers mobility data and analytics on the moving population within the U.S. and Canada for planners, engineers, and infrastructure asset managers to make data-informed decisions about transportation trends. SiVal guided the acquisition process that included working with companies around the world to obtain a successful outcome for Citilabs.Arif Janjua, Chairman of Citilabs, said: “ We are very happy with the outcome of this transaction as this will allow Citilabs to continue building a world-class traffic simulation and analytics solution for customers across the globe. Throughout the process, we have been truly impressed by the skillful execution from the SiVal team. Their knowledge and experience have played an instrumental role in closing this successful transaction.”Jan Robertson, Managing Partner at SiVal Advisors, commented: “We are delighted to have worked with the Citilabs team on this journey. The inclusion of Citilabs in the Bentley Systems portfolio will deliver stronger solutions to enable organizations to address the transportation challenges facing everyone today.”For further information, contact Geoff Roach, Partner, at SiVal Advisors, groach@sivaladvisors.com.About SiVal AdvisorsSiVal Advisors, founded in 2002, advises its clients on a wide variety of merger & acquisition and financial advisory engagements, with particular emphasis on technology and emerging growth companies. The partners at SiVal, with their diverse backgrounds as business enterprise founders, CEO’s, technology executives, and investment bankers, combine this unique blend of operating and transaction experience for the benefit of each client engagement. SiVal has successfully served clients in a variety of technology industries including: Software, Business Services, e-Commerce, Semiconductors, Electronic OEMs, Semiconductor Capital Equipment and Materials, Electronic Design Automation, Medical Devices and Services, Communications and Technology-based Consumer Products.



