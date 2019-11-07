Karen Brill for Palm Beach County Commission District 5 Endorsed by Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association

Democrat Karen Brill

Karen's experience and her commitment to making public safety a top priority make her the clear choice to represent District 5 on the Palm Beach County Commission" — John Kazanjian, President, PBC Police Benevolent Association.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democrat Karen Brill for Palm Beach County Commission District 5, today announces the endorsement by the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association for her campaign.

“We are proud to endorse Karen Brill for Palm Beach County Commission District 5. We will ask our members, their friends, and families –and all citizens of Palm Beach County who respect strong and efficient enforcement of our laws to cast their ballots in support of Karen Brill,” stated John Kazanjian, President of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association.

Kazanjian added, “Karen’s experience and her commitment to making public safety a top priority make her the clear choice to represent District 5 on the Palm Beach County Commission.”

“I am honored to have the endorsement of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association. Safe neighborhoods lead to safe communities, which leads to a better quality of life for everyone. I am committed to ensuring first responders have the resources they need to keep our neighborhoods safe,” stated Brill.

Longtime resident Brill was elected to the Palm Beach County School Board in November 2010, where she helped oversee a multibillion-dollar budget, ensure transparency and accountability, and protect taxpayer dollars. Brill has been actively involved in public education, notably as an advocate for students with disabilities. She’s also a licensed realtor with more than eight years of residential sales experience and has more than 40 years of business experience with an emphasis on business development and marketing.

Brill serves as a Board Member for Community Alliance of Palm Beach County, as well as the Educational Foundation of Palm Beach County. She is a member of the Realtors® Association of the Palm Beaches, Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations (COBWRA) Delegate, a graduate of Florida’s Partners in Policymaking, and served six years on the State Advisory for the Education of Exceptional Students.

Brill graduated summa cum laude from Palm Beach Atlantic College with a Bachelor of Science in Organization Management and received her Master of Business Administration from Palm Beach Atlantic University.

