Rare early silver tankard by Huguenot silversmith Bartholomew Le Roux (N.Y., 1663-1713) will be auctioned November 21st

Rare silver tankard crafted around 1710 by Bartholomew Le Roux (N.Y., 1663-1713), made for the Van Rensselaer family and just the third known example discovered (est. $70,000-$100,000). Oil on canvas painting by Jean Dufy (French, 1888-1964), circa 1950s, depicting a Parisian street scene featuring the Champs Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe (est. $30,000-$50,000). Large Tiffany Studios linen fold lamp with a 27-inch-tall base marked “Tiffany Studios New York 531” and a 20 ½-inch-wide, 16-sided shade, also marked Tiffany (est. $12,000-$15,000). Massive (7 feet by 6 feet) oil on canvas painting by Hunt Slonem (Maine, b. 1951), titled Birds in a Cage, signed and dated 1988 on the back (est. $8,000-$12,000). Mixed media painting by James Nares (N.Y./England, b. 1953), titled Aphoristic Two Tune (1984), signed and dated and titled on verso, 44 inches by 60 inches (est. $15,000-$25,000).

The tankard is an expected headliner at Weiss Auctions’ next major auction, slated for Thursday, November 21st, online and in the Lynbrook, New York gallery.

LYNBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare and important silver tankard crafted around 1710 by the Huguenot silversmith Bartholomew Le Roux (N.Y., 1663-1713), made for the Van Rensselaer family and only the third known example ever discovered, is an expected headliner at Weiss Auctions’ next major auction, slated for Thursday, November 21st, online and in the gallery at 74 Merrick Road.The 550-lot auction, with a 10 am Eastern start time, will also feature art from the Gloucester-New England School pulled from a Cape Cod estate; a fine selection of lithographs by artists like Marc Chagall, Joan Miro and Alexander Calder; artworks by James Montgomery Flagg, Jean Dufy , Hunt Slonem, James Nares and Cephas Thompson; and a bronze statue by Salvador Dali.Also offered will be high-end jewelry from the Public Administrators of New York and Bronx County, highlighted by a massive group of gold rings being sold as one lot with an estimate of $30,000. For those unable to attend the sale, online bidding will be provided by Invaluable.com. Those accustomed to using Proxibid are asked to register with Invaluable for this one auction.The unpublished, unrecorded Bartholomew Le Roux silver tankard is an important addition to the known examples of the American silversmith’s work. It fully employs the richness of Dutch ornamentation characteristic of early New York silver. The 8 ½ inch tall tankard weighs a total 38.5 troy silver ounces and has been assigned a realistic pre-sale estimate of $70,000-100,000.The fine art category will be led by a lovely oil on canvas painting by the renowned French artist Jean Dufy (1888-1964), rendered in the 1950s and depicting a Parisian street scene featuring the Champs Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe. Also shown are trees, buildings and figures and riders on horseback. The signed work, 11 inches by 14 inches (sight), should bring $30,000-$50,000.A mixed media painting by James Nares (N.Y./England, b. 1953), titled Aphoristic Two Tune (1984), signed and dated and titled on verso, is expected to reach $15,000-$25,000. The work appears to be a watercolor and oil on linen affixed to a large piece of galvanized steel. The overall size is impressive at 44 inches by 60 inches. The silk piece is 34 inches by 41 inches.Shifting from paintings to lighting, a large Tiffany Studios linen fold lamp with a 27-inch-tall base marked “Tiffany Studios New York 531” should illuminate the room for $12,000-$15,000. The 20 ½-inch-wide, 16-sided shade is also marked Tiffany and boasts Favrile golden amber glass arranged in a panel configuration, each panel fitted with twin ruffle tiles above and below.A pair of oil on canvas portraits by Cephas Thompson (American, 1775-1856), depicting Mr. & Mrs. Holmes of Middleboro, Massachusetts, will be offered as one lot, with an estimate of $8,000-$12,000. Each portrait is 22 ½ inches by 26 ½ inches. Frames are 27 inches by 31 inches.An untitled illustration painting by James Montgomery Flagg (American, 1877-1960), best known for his iconic I Want You for U.S. Army image of Uncle Sam, is expected to realize $7,500-$10,000. The 48 inch by 27 inch (sight, less 52 ½ inch by 32 inch frame) is signed.Several marvelous lithographs by noted, listed artists will be sold, to include the following:• Defile des Mannequins Istanbul (Mannequin Parade in Istanbul) in colors by Joan Miro (Spanish, 1893-1983), circa 1969, signed and numbered (34/75) (est. $5,000-$8,000).• Spirale Multicolore by Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976), in colors, pencil signed and numbered (66/75), sheet size 30 inches by 43 inches, with COA (est. $2,000-$2,500).• Bouquet de Nuit by Marc Chagall (Russian/French, 1887-1985), black/white, circa 1973, signed and numbered (6/30), 18 ½ inches by 25 ½ inches (sight) (est. $2,000-$4,000).An oil on canvas by Anthony Thieme (Mass./Calif., 1888-1954), depicting Rockport Harbor, signed lower right (“A. Thieme”) and measuring 30 inches by 36 inches, should hit $7,500-$10,000; while an oil on canvas by Emile Albert Gruppe (Mass., 1896-1978), showing the Gloucester docks, signed lower left, 25 inches by 30 inches, should finish at $5,000-$8,000.A massive (7 feet by 6 feet) oil on canvas painting by Hunt Slonem (Maine, b. 1951), titled Birds in a Cage, signed and dated 1988 on the back, carries a pre-sale estimate of $8,000-$12,000. Also, an oil on board by Frederick Judd Waugh (Mass., 1861-1940), titled The Inlet and signed “Waugh” lower right, 24 inches by 30 inches (less the frame) should command $4,500-$6,500.A watercolor on paper by John Fabian Carlson (N.Y./Colo./Sweden, 1874/75-1945), titled Barnyard in Winter, signed lower right and 24 inches by 30 inches (sight) is estimated to bring $4,000-$5,000. Also, an oil on canvas rendering of a beached ship by George Herbert McCord (N.Y./N.J., 1848-1909), artist signed and 20 inches by 30 inches, should sell for $1,200-$1,500.Weiss Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To consign an item, estate or a collection, you may call them at (516) 594-0731; or, you can send an e-mail to Philip Weiss at Phil@WeissAuctions.com. For more information about Weiss Auctions and the big auction slated for Thursday, Nov. 21st, visit www.WeissAuctions.com . Updates are posted often.# # #



