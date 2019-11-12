Vincentric Announces 2020 Best CPO Value in America™ Awards: Ford, Subaru and Lexus Take Top Honors

7th annual awards use rigorous statistical analysis to show consumers which certified pre-owned vehicles provide the best value for their money.

Our awards take the guess-work out of shopping for certified pre-owned vehicles.” — David Wurster, Vincentric President

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America™ Awards were announced today, with Ford leading the way with six model-level awards. Subaru and Lexus also showed strong CPO value with four model-level awards each.

The best in class performance by Ford Vans earned them the Best CPO Value brand award in the Van category for the fourth consecutive year, while the strong showing by Subaru earned them top honors in both the Passenger Car and SUV/Crossover categories. Lexus took home the Luxury Car brand award for the third time, and Ram won the Truck category brand award for the second year in a row. Volvo rounded out the brand award winners in the Luxury SUV/Crossover category.

Other brands with multiple model-level victories included Audi with three awards, while Ram, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan showed their strength in the certified pre-owned market with two awards each.

“The Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards use a rigorous statistical analysis to determine cost of ownership for competing vehicles,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “Our awards take the guess-work out of shopping for certified pre-owned vehicles by clearly showing consumers which models provide the best value for their money in a variety of segments.”

To determine the 2020 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Award winners, Vincentric conducted a statistical analysis to reveal which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Vincentric analyzed over 15,000 vehicle configurations using eight cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. The costs were measured after incorporating the specific CPO warranty offered by the manufacturer while also applying mileage requirements necessary to be authorized as an OEM CPO vehicle. Each CPO vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus Washington DC, with the assumption that each would be driven 15,000 miles annually over five years.

ABOUT VINCENTRIC

Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, NADA Guides, Business Fleet Magazine, AAA, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.



