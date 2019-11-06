Global Ultrasonic Devices Market Share Analysis, Opportunities, Challenges,Major Applications and Forecast to 2025

New statistical report “Global Ultrasonic Devices Market 2019-2025” has been featured by wiseguyreports to its extensive database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Ultrasonic devices are used in medicine for imaging purposes. These devices use high-frequency sound waves to provide a picture of the internal organs of the body. The ultrasonic devices usually have a probe through which the high-frequency sound waves(ultrasonic sound waves) are transmitted into the body of the patient.

The market for ultrasonic devices is expected to grow in the next few years, and the main factors that will contribute to this growth in the market are:

• Increasing prevalence of diseases

• Patient and physician preferences for minimally invasive procedures

• Advancement in technology

• Increase in the number of diagnostic centres and hospitals

• Growth in the public and private investments and funding

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4500389-global-ultrasonic-devices-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Top Key Players

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Analogic Corporation

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings

Global Ultrasonic Devices Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Doppler Ultrasound Imaging

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

3-D and 4-D Ultrasound Imaging

Other

Segment by Application

Cardiovascular

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Gastroenterology

Radiology

Other

Regional Analysis

The market for global ultrasonic devices can be regionally analysed by dividing the world into the following regions:

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South-East Asia

• India

The Asia Pacific region today holds the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market in the next five years or so. The main reason for this is the increased government and private funding for research and development, an increase in healthcare expenditure and a boom in the number of healthcare providers. The market for ultrasonic devices is expected to grow even more due to increased awareness about the diagnostic and therapeutic applications of these devices.

View Detailed research report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4500389-global-ultrasonic-devices-market-professional-survey-report-2019

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.