Global Ultrasonic Devices Market Share Analysis, Opportunities, Challenges,Major Applications and Forecast to 2025

Ultrasonic devices are used in medicine for imaging purposes. These devices use high-frequency sound waves to provide a picture of the internal organs of the body. The ultrasonic devices usually have a probe through which the high-frequency sound waves(ultrasonic sound waves) are transmitted into the body of the patient.
The market for ultrasonic devices is expected to grow in the next few years, and the main factors that will contribute to this growth in the market are:
• Increasing prevalence of diseases
• Patient and physician preferences for minimally invasive procedures
• Advancement in technology
• Increase in the number of diagnostic centres and hospitals
• Growth in the public and private investments and funding
Top Key Players
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Analogic Corporation
Esaote
Samsung Medison
Hitachi Medical Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Mindray Medical International Limited
GE Healthcare
Fujifilm Holdings
Global Ultrasonic Devices Market Segmentation
Segment by Type
Doppler Ultrasound Imaging
High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)
3-D and 4-D Ultrasound Imaging
Other
Segment by Application
Cardiovascular
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Gastroenterology
Radiology
Other
Regional Analysis
The market for global ultrasonic devices can be regionally analysed by dividing the world into the following regions:
• North America
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• South-East Asia
• India
The Asia Pacific region today holds the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market in the next five years or so. The main reason for this is the increased government and private funding for research and development, an increase in healthcare expenditure and a boom in the number of healthcare providers. The market for ultrasonic devices is expected to grow even more due to increased awareness about the diagnostic and therapeutic applications of these devices.
