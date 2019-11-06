Solvents Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Solvents Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

In the beginning, the report references a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Solvents market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the income generation and historical, existing, and predicted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Moreover, the report contains noteworthy changes taking place in the market features over the review period. A distinctive analysis of impactful trends in the Solvents market, verifiable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates are also incorporated in the report. By doing so, the report casts light on the appeal of each significant segment of the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The forecast and evaluation of the Solvents market have been studied on both a regional, as well as global basis. Based on the region, the xx market is reviewed in Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, and Latin America (LATAM).

Drivers and Constraints

The report includes a thorough analysis of significant factors that impact the Solvents market significantly. The report accurately shares details regarding the factors that are driving, challenging, and restraining the growth of the Solvents market over the evaluation period. It also comprises the changing aspects that are expected to create potential opportunities for the significant market players to acquire a comprehensive insight of the market.

Research Methodology

The market report has been derived with the use of numerous primary (interviews, observations, surveys) as well as secondary (journals, and industrial databases) sources to identify and deduce appropriate data for this all-inclusive commercial, market-oriented, and methodological estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model is also used to define the market evaluation precisely and to verify the several strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several quantitative and qualitative studies related to the market.

Key Players

The report covers a broad study of the competitive scenario of the Solvents market and the current trends that are expected to impact the market. It identifies vital market players of the market, comprising of both key and emerging players. The report consists of the corporations in the market share study to offer a more comprehensive overview of the key market players. Furthermore, the report also contains significant strategic developments of the market, such as new product launch, acquisitions & mergers, partnerships, agreements, research and development collaborations, and joint ventures, along with notable growth policies of key market players on a regional and global basis.

Solvents are mostly in liquid state but can also be in solid or gaseous forms. Solvents are used for diverse applications in domestic, commercial and research purposes. The global solvents market was USD 34.52 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 44.91 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific has the largest market of global solvents, both in terms of value and volume due to rising population, rapid urbanization in countries such as China and India, accompanied by the increasing demand for construction and automobiles industry. The Middle East and Africa are likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for petrochemical-based solvents from end use industries and increasing industrialization.

Drivers vs Constraints

The major factor driving the growth of global solvents market is the growing demand from end-use applications such as paints and coatings, agricultural chemicals, printing inks, adhesives, rubber and polymer, personal care, metal cleaning and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, conventional solvents are expected to witness significant growth on account of the increasing usage in various end-use industries due to its low cost, and better performance; however, green and bio solvents is expected to gain traction during the forecast period on account of their non-VOC nature. The inadequate technological expansion in bio and green solvents market and high cost of production poses a hindrance to the growth in the global solvents market.

Industry Trends and Updates

The key trend witnessed in the solvents market is the rising environmental and regulatory pressures and concerns over toxicity towards humans. Moreover, there is an growing trend for adopting greener solvents in developed countries which is expected to develop and market solvents with lower ecological and toxicological profiles along with the strong global green movement.

