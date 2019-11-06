Global Freight Forwarding Market 2018 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast To 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Freight Forwarding – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Freight Forwarding Market 2022



Report Overview:

At present, the market for freight forwarding automobile services is seasonally different. Traditionally, at the beginning of the year, a decline in international road transport was recorded, which grows only by the end of the 3rd quarter. During Q2 and Q3, the TED market fluctuates slightly from the Buyer's market to the Seller's market. In 2012, forwarding companies that do not have their rolling stock occupied a significant segment of the transport market (at least 10% of the total market for transport services), as they are in demand as a necessary link for optimizing freight transportation. Leading players in the forwarding services market seek to increase their share in the analyzed market through the provision of related services in the organization and implementation of international transport.

The Freight Forwarding companies segment can influence the transport market when implementing its strategic measures. At the same time, the TED market within 1-3 quarters can be attributed to the Buyer's market (i.e., the client-client of transportation occupies a leading position in the market). In the quarter of the year, the TED market changes its direction, and the leaders are Sellers. This market situation is determined by the urgency of fulfilling obligations to suppliers under the concluded contracts in 1-2 quarters by supplier enterprises, New Year's sales, a decrease in stocks of distribution networks.

The TED market traditionally represents a Freight Forwarding market with a high percentage of the risk of doing business for its participants. Participants in the TED market provide services both within their national spaces and remotely, while service delivery schemes may include tripartite relations of transportation participants. Legal support for the services provided may affect the legal systems of more than one state. Payments for the services provided may be made in more than one international currency. Moreover, the provision of services for international transportation is always associated with the choice and features of the application of international and national guarantee systems (guarantees) for customs payments.

The main Freight Forwarding market top player is:-

DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, Bolloré Logistics, Panalpina, Pantos Logistics, Nippon Express, Hellmann, GEODIS, Expeditors, CEVA Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hitachi Transport, Kerry Logistics, Sankyu, Damco and KWE

Market Segmentation:



Factors boosting the growth prospects:

On the TED market, the relevant and competitive advantages of the freight forwarding company are: the speed of the service (transportation), the size of the fee for the freight, the region in which the service is provided, the ability of the service provider to minimize the risks of customers with loss, damage to goods along the way.



Major geographies:

The main directions of international transport are: for import - developed EU countries, Ukraine, the Baltic states; for export - Russia, developed EU countries (mainly Germany), the Baltic states; in transit - directions from the EU to the Russian Federation, Lithuania-Ukraine, Ukraine-Lithuania. At the same time, the main strategy of the carrier is: search and transportation of goods from the EU to the CIS countries - large freight, search for cargo for transportation in the opposite direction - reverse, small freight. The amount of remuneration for organizing one transportation from the EU to Belarus usually does not exceed USD 150-200 on average.



Key Players in the Industry:

The market segment of freight forwarding by Regions/Countries covers the United States, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, EU, and China.

Latest News:

The Europa air & sea Hongkong branch has decided to become a member of the Freight Forwarder Network.

