Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Report On-“Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024”

PUNE, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market 2019

Market Overview

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), also known as polyethene-vinyl acetate (PEVA), is a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. EVA resin is an elastomeric polymer that produces rubber-like materials that provide soft and flexible properties. The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate resin is UV resistant and water-resistant. This copolymer resin is the basis of many hot melt adhesives when blended with a petroleum wax and a resin tackifier. The weight percentage of vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 10% to 40%, with ethylene as the remainder.

The following Manufacturers covered in this report

DuPont

ExxonMobil

FPC

Hanwha Total

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Sipchem

BASF-YPC

Braskem

Westlake

TPI Polene

LG Chem

Celanese

Arkema

Repsol

LyondellBasell

Sumitomo Chem

Levima/Haoda Chem

Lotte Chem

Total

Tosoh

Versalis/Eni

Ube

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4417404-global-ethylene-vinyl-acetate-resin-market-2019-by

The EVA copolymer which is based on a low proportion of VA is referred to as vinyl acetate modified polyethene. The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate resin increases gloss, softness, and flexibility. The material is usually considered as non- toxic. The ethylene-vinyl acetate resin is flexible at low temperatures, tough at low and moderate temperatures, resilient, stress-crack resistant and may be processed by conventional rubber processing techniques or conventional thermoplastic techniques. It has a distinctive vinegar-like odour and is quite competitive with rubber and vinyl polymer products in many electrical applications.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate resin is the basis of many hot melt adhesives when blended with a petroleum wax and a resin tackifier. It also imparts plastic-like properties that enable the wax to compete effectively with high- quality polymeric coatings. With the increase in the vinyl acetate content, flexibility, resilience, toughness, and transparency will be increased. The global ethylene vinyl acetate resin market analyses the technological innovations, upcoming technologies, and the demand for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate resin in the global biomedical engineering applications.

Market Segmentation

Based on the market segmentation of the ethylene-vinyl acetate resin industry, it can be classified into Autoclave EVA and Tubular EVA. The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate resins are produced by the high- pressure continuous bulk copolymerization process using either autoclave or tubular reactors. Whereas, based on the application of ethylene-vinyl acetate resin, the market can be segmented into Molding Plastics, Adhesive and Coating, Film, Foaming Materials, and other such applications. It is also used as padding in equipment for various sports such as bicycle saddles, hockey pads, ski boots, boxing, waterski boots, fishing rods and fishing- reel handles. To make artificial flowers, flower making foams are made with the use of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate resin.

Regional Overview

Countries like Canada, Mexico, United States, France, UK, Russia, Italy, Germany, China, Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan, Colombia and region like Southeast Asia. The global market for the EVA resin has increased at a standard level. These regions are the major producers and user markets for Ethylene-vinyl acetate resin. With the increase in the demand for frozen food in the world, the market for EVA resin is also being affected because the flexibility and toughness at low temperatures offer a positive market for the use of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate resin market at a global scale.

Industry News

German firm BASF has planned US$545M Expansion of Ethylene Oxide Complex to increase the capacity of its ethylene oxide and ethylene oxide derivatives complex at Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium. The company will be adding 400,000 mt/yr of production capacity at its facility. In another report, Pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer Albemarle Fine Chemistry Services has announced that the company will be expanding its production capabilities with building a new construction at its Tyrone, PA facility.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4417404-global-ethylene-vinyl-acetate-resin-market-2019-by

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Global Market Analysis by Regions

North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country

Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country

Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country

South America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country

Africa and Middle East Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Countries

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Global Market Segment by Type

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Global Market Segment by Application

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.