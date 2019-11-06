Estron Chemical Driving Sustainability

At Estron, we are passionate about innovation, and are applying that innovative spirit towards reducing our environmental footprint.” — Alexander Skora

CALVERT CITY, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estron Chemical is proud to have commenced an initiative to eliminate single-use, non-biodegradable plastics and styrofoam from its Corporate Headquarters in Calvert City, KY. Per Estron President Alexander Skora, "At Estron, we are passionate about innovation, and are applying that innovative spirit towards reducing our environmental footprint. In the absence of coordinated government leadership to help solve the global problem of excess plastic degrading our environment, we firmly believe that it is up to businesses to take the lead in driving sustainability initiatives and serve as champions for this important cause."To learn more about Estron Chemical, visit estron.com.About Estron ChemicalEstron Chemical is a leading global manufacturer of flow / leveling agents, acrylic high- performance binders, co-resins and crosslinkers for multiple sectors of the coatings, adhesives and cosmetics industries. With over forty-five years of experience in the powder and liquid coating markets, Estron Chemical is able to expertly serve customers across the globe. For more information, visit estron.com, or visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.