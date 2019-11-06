Vancouver Film School and Casting Workbook Announce New Acting Scholarship Program

Exclusive industry partnership initiative will award full and partial tuition funding for applicants looking to enter VFS’s intensive acting programs

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA , November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcement Highlights:· Two full-tuition scholarships available: one for VFS’s 12-month Acting for Film & Television program and one for the four-month Acting Essentials program.· An additional $250,000 in partial tuition funding will be awarded to runner-up applicants.· Scholarship is open to applicants legally allowed to study in Canada and the United States at the time of application. (Proof of eligibility may be required.)· Scholarship closes December 1, 2019, at 12:01 a.m. PDT.(VANCOUVER, B.C.) November 5, 2019 – Vancouver Film School is proud to announce a new exclusive partnership initiative with Casting Workbook to award full and partial scholarship funding to aspiring actors hoping to join VFS’s intensive acting programs in 2020.Casting Workbook is an industry-leading application suite that relays actor portfolio materials to talent agencies, casting directors, and production teams across cities and continents. The platform has helped cast more than 346,000 roles in film, television, commercial, and voice-over work, with clients including Netflix, ABC, Universal, and Disney.Through this new initiative, VFS and Casting Workbook will award two full-tuition scholarships to lucky applicants: one for the 12-month Acting for Film & Television program, and another for the four-month Acting Essentials program. Additionally, up to $250,000 in partial tuition funding will be awarded to runner-up applicants.Together, VFS and Casting Workbook aim to provide aspiring actors with the tools they need to succeed in the creative economy.“We are thrilled to be partnering with Vancouver Film School,” said Casting Workbook CEO Susan Fox. “VFS not only embraces technology, but involves the working industry to enhance the student experience and greatly improve their readiness to become a part of the entertainment industry.”The winners will be announced in December 2019.For complete details and to apply, visit: vfs.edu/scholarships/casting-workbook-scholarship About Vancouver Film SchoolIn 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.For more information, or to schedule interviews, please contact:Christopher Ian BennettExecutive Producer & Head of MarketingVancouver Film Schoolt: 604.685.5808e: cbennett@vfs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.