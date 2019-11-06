Vancouver Film School Announces Unique New Scholarship to Honour Marketing Icon Frank Palmer

Frank Palmer pledges to be a creative career mentor for one year to eventual recipient of this non-academic focused full-tuition scholarship

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA , November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcement Highlights:· The Frank Palmer Creative Design Scholarship is now open to applicants around the world, and closes on November 25, 2019, at 12:01 a.m.· One applicant will be awarded a full-tuition scholarship to study Digital Design at VFS and will receive one-on-one mentorship from Frank Palmer during the course of their study.· Additionally, in honor of Palmer’s 50 years in marketing, VFS will award up to $250,000 in partial scholarship funding for up to 50 shortlisted finalists around the world· At Palmer’s urging, this is a non-academic focused creative scholarship, and students will only need a high school diploma as selection will be based solely on creative potential(VANCOUVER, B.C.) November 5, 2019 – Vancouver Film School and iconic advertising pioneer Frank Palmer have joined forces to offer a new scholarship initiative for VFS’s award-winning Digital Design program.The Frank Palmer Creative Design Scholarship will enable one applicant to study interactive and motion design at VFS with a full-tuition scholarship and one-on-one mentorship from Palmer. Partial scholarship funding will also be awarded to shortlisted applicants.In 2018, on the heels of his retirement as chairman and CEO of DDB Canada, Palmer received a rare honorary diploma from VFS’s faculty of Digital Design. Moved by the recognition, Palmer wanted to develop a scholarship to help give back to those who might not be able to fully fund a creative education, and to assist creative students entering the workforce who might be overlooked because of lesser academic results. Palmer has often spoken about how he struggled with academic courses throughout his early education, and how his creative passion ultimately led him to the career success he would achieve later in life.Palmer will personally review all applicants with VFS and pick the winners based solely on their creative merit, regardless of academic standing.For more info and to apply, visit vfs.edu/scholarships/frank-palmer-scholarship “I appreciate the importance of traditional academics but, for me growing up, they had nothing to do with what I wanted to achieve creatively in my career. I often felt overlooked because my grades weren’t good enough for certain schools, and that never made sense to me. I am honoured to create this scholarship. I want to give back to students who have true creative potential, regardless of their marks in science, geography, or phys-ed!”– Frank Palmer, former chairman and CEO of DDB CanadaAbout Vancouver Film SchoolIn 1987, VFS revolutionized entertainment arts education with the introduction of the world’s first one-year intensive film production diploma program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier post-secondary entertainment arts institution, offering acclaimed and award-winning one-year diploma programs in 3D animation, film, TV, programming, video game, motion and interactive design. For the past 30 years, VFS has been devoted to delivering the highest quality education, and developing the next generation of leaders in the entertainment and creative media industries.About Frank PalmerIn 2018, Palmer celebrated 50 years in the creative marketing & advertising industry and announced his retirement as chairman and CEO of DDB Canada. Now in the next chapter of his creative career, the legendary ad-man has reunited with former business partner Bob Stamnes to create a unique marketing and strategy company that positions and leverages their clients to better solve today’s complex and changing business, marketing, creative, and technology challenges. The new company will launch in November 2019 and will include ownership with a number of their clients as well as with other marketing services companies that benefit the whole.Palmer’s long list of previous clients has featured McDonald’s, Volkswagen, SunRype, Rocky Mountaineer, Budweiser, Save-On-Foods, and Destination Canada. A founder of the National Advertising Benevolent Society (NABS), Palmer has also helped non-profit organizations such as Special Olympics BC, Ronald McDonald House, Vancouver Police Foundation, Canadian Mental Health Association, and Rick Hansen Foundation.For more information, or to schedule interviews with Mr. Frank Palmer, please contact:Christopher Ian BennettExecutive Producer & Head of MarketingVancouver Film Schoole: cbennett@vfs.com



