New York Mortgage Trust Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today reported results for the third quarter of 2019.



Summary of Third Quarter 2019:

Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 34,835 Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic) $ 0.15 Net interest income $ 31,971 Net interest margin 2.40 % Comprehensive income attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 45,747 Comprehensive income attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic) $ 0.20 Book value per share $ 5.77 Economic return on book value (1) 3.83 % Economic return on book value (annualized) (1) (2) 17.00 % Dividends per share $ 0.20

(1) Economic return on book value is based on the periodic change in GAAP book value per share plus dividends declared per common share during the respective period.

(2) Economic return on book value for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 on an annualized basis.



Key Developments:

Issued 51,750,000 shares of common stock collectively through two underwritten public offerings, resulting in total net proceeds of $310.6 million.

Issued 589,420 shares of preferred stock under an at-the-market preferred equity offering program, resulting in net proceeds of $14.4 million.

Acquired residential, multi-family and other credit assets totaling $396.9 million.

Subsequent Development:

In October 2019, the Company closed on an underwritten public offering of 6,900,000 shares of the Company's 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The net proceeds to the Company from the issuance of its Series E Preferred Stock amounted to $166.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Management Overview

Steven Mumma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The Company delivered another solid performance, generating GAAP earnings per share of $0.15 and comprehensive earnings per share of $0.20 for the third quarter. Our book value per common share was $5.77 at September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.02 over the prior quarter, resulting in a total economic return of 3.8% for the quarter. Through the first nine months of 2019, the Company has generated a total economic return of 17.0% on an annualized basis and comprehensive earnings per share of $0.66. The Company significantly grew its scale through the completion of multiple accretive capital raises during the first nine months of 2019 that generated approximately $619 million in net proceeds. More importantly, during this period of growth, the Company has been able to substantially mitigate the drag on earnings that is often associated with the issuance of additional equity and deliver a strong economic return.

Our investment team continued to be active during the quarter, sourcing and closing on approximately $400 million in credit sensitive assets, bringing our total investment portfolio to $4.5 billion at September 30, 2019. We have maintained our sourcing momentum in the fourth quarter to date, with over $275 million in credit transactions committed to fund in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed a preferred stock offering, raising approximately $166.7 million in net proceeds. This offering brings the Company’s total equity market capitalization to $2.1 billion, an increase of over 90% from a year ago.”

Jason Serrano, President, added: “The completion of the internalization of our investment capabilities has proven pivotal in the growth of our business over the past year. In the latest quarter, the synergies created by this approach were evident. Our strong earnings and attractive investment pipeline are the byproduct of the efficiencies created by our investment platform. With credit expertise that touches on both securitizations and their underlying assets, we continue to take advantage of asset mispricing in various facets of the multi-family and single-family markets.”

Capital Allocation

The following tables set forth our allocated capital by investment category at September 30, 2019, our interest income and interest expense by investment category, and the weighted average yield, average cost of funds, and portfolio net interest margin for our average interest earning assets (by investment category) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Agency

RMBS Residential

Credit Multi-

Family

Credit Other Total Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value $ 955,838 $ 621,528 $ 278,398 $ 48,254 $ 1,904,018 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans, at fair value — 1,116,128 — — 1,116,128 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans, net — 210,466 — — 210,466 Investments in unconsolidated entities — 61,779 107,154 — 168,933 Preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments — — 178,997 — 178,997 Multi-family loans held in securitization trusts, at fair value — — 15,863,264 — 15,863,264 Multi-family collateralized debt obligations, at fair value — — (14,978,199 ) — (14,978,199 ) Other investments (1) — 2,437 12,968 — 15,405 Carrying value $ 955,838 $ 2,012,338 $ 1,462,582 $ 48,254 $ 4,479,012 Liabilities: Repurchase agreements (840,864 ) (946,309 ) (772,707 ) — (2,559,880 ) CDOs and subordinated debentures — (42,119 ) — (45,000 ) (87,119 ) Convertible notes — — — (132,395 ) (132,395 ) Hedges (net) (2) 20,673 — — — 20,673 Cash and restricted cash (3) 9,558 9,554 5,314 42,412 66,838 Goodwill — — — 25,222 25,222 Other (4) (3,057 ) 109,487 (11,503 ) (60,279 ) 34,648 Net capital allocated $ 142,148 $ 1,142,951 $ 683,686 $ (121,786 ) $ 1,846,999 Overall leverage ratio (5) 1.5 Leverage ratio on callable debt (6) 1.4 Net Interest Income - Three Months Ended September 30, 2019: Interest Income $ 6,512 $ 23,668 $ 28,413 $ 681 $ 59,274 Interest Expense (4,980 ) (10,499 ) (8,400 ) (3,424 ) (27,303 ) Net Interest Income (Expense) $ 1,532 $ 13,169 $ 20,013 $ (2,743 ) $ 31,971 Portfolio Net Interest Margin - Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Average Interest Earning Assets (7) (9) $ 1,001,567 $ 1,772,485 $ 1,104,560 $ 26,235 $ 3,904,847 Weighted Average Yield on Interest Earning Assets (8) 2.60 % 5.34 % 10.29 % 10.38 % 6.07 % Average Cost of Funds (10) (2.38 )% (4.27 )% (4.29 )% — (3.67 )% Portfolio Net Interest Margin (11) 0.22 % 1.07 % 6.00 % 10.38 % 2.40 %

(1) Includes real estate under development in the amount of $13.9 million, net of mortgages and notes payable in consolidated variable interest entities in the amount of $0.9 million, and other loan investments in the amount of $2.4 million. Both real estate under development and other loan investments are included in the Company's accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets in receivables and other assets.

(2) Includes derivative liabilities of $40.4 million netted against a $61.1 million variation margin.

(3) Restricted cash is included in the Company's accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets in receivables and other assets.

(4) Includes a $66.0 million deposit to be used towards the purchase price of mortgage-backed securities to be issued in a securitization transaction sponsored by Freddie Mac. The deposit is included in receivables and other assets in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets.

(5) Represents total debt divided by our total stockholders' equity. Total debt does not include debt associated with Multi-family CDOs amounting to $15.0 billion and Residential CDOs amounting to $42.1 million that are consolidated in the Company's financial statements as they are non-recourse debt for which we have no obligation.

(6) Represents repurchase agreement borrowings divided by our total stockholders' equity.

(7) Average Interest Earning Assets for the periods indicated exclude all Consolidated K-Series assets other than those securities actually owned by the Company.

(8) Our Weighted Average Yield on Interest Earning Assets was calculated by dividing our annualized interest income by our Average Interest Earning Assets for the respective periods.

(9) Our Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated each quarter based on daily average amortized cost for the respective periods.

(10) Our Average Cost of Funds was calculated by dividing our annualized interest expense by our average interest bearing liabilities, excluding our subordinated debentures and convertible notes, which generated interest expense of approximately $0.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively.

(11) Portfolio Net Interest Margin is the difference between our Weighted Average Yield on Interest Earning Assets and our Average Cost of Funds, excluding the weighted average cost of subordinated debentures and convertible notes.

Third Quarter Earnings Summary



For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $34.8 million as compared to $16.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income

We generated net interest income of $32.0 million and a portfolio net interest margin of 240 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to net interest income of $25.7 million and a portfolio net interest margin of 216 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The change in net interest income in the third quarter was primarily driven by an increase in average interest earning assets in our residential and multi-family credit portfolios.

Non-interest Income

Realized Gains, net

The following table presents the components of net realized gains recognized for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 Investment securities and related hedges $ 5,013 $ — Distressed and other residential mortgage loans at carrying value (569 ) 2,054 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans at fair value 1,658 2,393 Total realized gains, net $ 6,102 $ 4,447



Realized gains on investment securities and related hedges increased due to the sale of Agency CMBS in the third quarter of 2019. Realized gains on distressed and other residential mortgage loans at carrying value and fair value decreased as there was no sale activity in the third quarter of 2019.

Unrealized Gains (Losses), net

The following table presents the components of unrealized gains (losses), net recognized for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 Investment securities and related hedges $ (13,336 ) $ (15,007 ) Distressed and other residential mortgage loans at fair value 16,818 9,878 Multi-family loans and debt held in securitization trusts 7,630 5,207 Total unrealized gains (losses), net $ 11,112 $ 78



The change in unrealized losses on investment securities and related hedges is due to a decrease in unrealized losses recognized on our interest rate swaps in the third quarter. The increases in unrealized gains on distressed and other residential mortgage loans at fair value is due to increased purchase activity and tightening credit spreads during the quarter. Unrealized gains on multi-family loans and debt held in securitization trusts also increased in the third quarter as a result of tightening credit spreads.

Other Income

The following table presents the components of other income for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 Income from preferred equity investments accounted for as equity (1) $ 2,458 $ 1,655 Income from joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties 985 1,698 Income from entities that invest in residential properties and loans 431 163 Preferred equity and mezzanine loan premiums resulting from early redemption (2) — 522 Losses in Consolidated VIEs (3) (185 ) (1,459 ) Miscellaneous income 249 161 Total other income $ 3,938 $ 2,740

(1) Includes income earned from preferred equity ownership interests in entities that invest in multi-family properties accounted for under the equity method of accounting.

(2) Includes premiums resulting from early redemptions of preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments accounted for as loans.

(3) Losses in Consolidated VIEs are offset by allocations to non-controlling interests in the respective Consolidated VIEs, resulting in net losses to the Company of $0.1 million and $0.7 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.





The change in other income during the third quarter is primarily attributable to an increase in preferred equity investments accounted for as equity and reduced losses from our interest in a real estate development property. The increases are partially offset by decreases in preferred equity redemptions and income from joint venture equity investments during the third quarter.

The following table details the general and administrative expenses for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended General and Administrative Expenses September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 Salaries, benefits and directors’ compensation $ 5,780 $ 6,492 Base management and incentive fees (31 ) 543 Other general and administrative expenses 2,565 2,780 Total general and administrative expenses $ 8,314 $ 9,815



The change in general and administrative expenses is primarily related to the annual awards in equity compensation paid to non-employee directors of the Company in the second quarter. Additionally, management and incentive fees decreased due to the termination of our last management agreement and the end of transition services related to that agreement in the second quarter.

The following table sets out the operating expenses related to our distressed and other residential mortgage loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended Operating Expenses September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 Expenses related to distressed and other residential mortgage loans $ 3,974 $ 2,579 Total operating expenses $ 3,974 $ 2,579



The increase in operating expenses in the third quarter can be primarily attributed to an increase in direct operating costs on our distressed and other residential mortgage loans as a result of the growth of the loan portfolio.

Comprehensive Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we reported comprehensive income to common stockholders of $45.7 million, as compared to $36.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The main components of comprehensive income for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, are detailed in the following table (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 34,835 $ 16,478 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Increase in fair value of available for sale securities﻿

Agency RMBS 5,405 12,971 Non-Agency RMBS 6,972 1,045 CMBS 2,979 6,076 Total 15,356 20,092 Reclassification adjustment for net gain included in net income - CMBS (4,444 ) — TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 10,912 20,092 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 45,747 $ 36,570



The market experienced general spread tightening during the third quarter of 2019 which benefited our investment securities portfolio and resulted in an increase in OCI during the period. This change in OCI was partially offset by the reclassification of unrealized gains reported in OCI to net income in relation to the sale of certain Agency CMBS investments in the third quarter.

Analysis of Changes in Book Value

The following table analyzes the changes in book value of our common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (amounts in thousands, except per share):

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Amount Shares Per Share(1) Beginning Balance $ 1,211,546 210,873 $ 5.75 Common stock issuance, net(2) 311,848 51,748 Preferred stock issuance, net 14,359 Preferred stock liquidation preference (14,736 ) Balance after share issuance activity 1,523,017 262,621 5.80 Dividends declared (52,524 ) (0.20 ) Net change in accumulated other comprehensive income: Investment securities, available for sale (3) 10,912 0.04 Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders 34,835 0.13 Ending Balance $ 1,516,240 262,621 $ 5.77

(1) Outstanding shares used to calculate book value per share for the ending balance is based on outstanding shares as of September 30, 2019 of 262,621,039.

(2) Includes amortization of stock based compensation.

(3) The increases relate to unrealized gains in our investment securities due to improved pricing.



About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, residential mortgage loans (including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-QM loans, second mortgage loans and other residential mortgage loans), non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and certain mortgage-, residential housing- and other credit-related assets. For a list of defined terms used from time to time in this press release, see “Defined Terms” below.

Defined Terms

The following defines certain of the commonly used terms in this press release: “RMBS” refers to residential mortgage-backed securities comprised of adjustable-rate, hybrid adjustable-rate, fixed-rate, interest only and inverse interest only, and principal only securities; “Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise (“GSE”), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), or an agency of the U.S. government, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”); “ABS” refers to debt and/or equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes including, but not limited to, automobiles, aircraft, credit cards, equipment, franchises, recreational vehicles and student loans; “non-Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS that are not guaranteed by any agency of the U.S. Government or any GSE; “Agency ARMs” refers to Agency RMBS comprised of adjustable-rate and hybrid adjustable-rate RMBS; “Agency fixed-rate RMBS” refers to Agency RMBS comprised of fixed-rate RMBS; “IOs” refers collectively to interest only and inverse interest only mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the interest component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “POs” refers to mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the principal component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “ARMs” refers to adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; “residential securitized loans” refers to prime credit quality ARMs held in securitization trusts; “distressed residential mortgage loans” refers to pools of re-performing, non-performing, and other delinquent mortgage loans secured by first liens on one- to four-family properties; “CMBS” refers to commercial mortgage-backed securities comprised of commercial mortgage pass-through securities, as well as PO, IO or mezzanine securities that represent the right to a specific component of the cash flow from a pool of commercial mortgage loans; “Agency CMBS” refers to CMBS representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of multi-family mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by Freddie Mac; “multi-family CMBS” refers to CMBS backed by commercial mortgage loans on multi-family properties; “multi-family securitized loans” refers to the commercial mortgage loans included in the Consolidated K-Series; “CDO” refers to collateralized debt obligation; “Consolidated K-Series” refers to certain Freddie Mac-sponsored multi-family loan K-Series securitizations, of which we, or one of our special purpose entities, own the first loss PO securities and certain IO and/or senior or mezzanine securities issued by them, that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; and “Residential Credit” portfolio includes distressed and other residential mortgage loans at fair value, distressed and other residential mortgage loans at carrying value, non-Agency RMBS, mortgage loans held for sale, mortgage loans held for investment and certain investments in unconsolidated entities that invest in single-family residential assets.

Additional Information

We determined that the Consolidated K-Series were variable interest entities and that we are the primary beneficiary of the Consolidated K-Series. As a result, we are required to consolidate the Consolidated K-Series’ underlying multi-family loans including their liabilities, income and expenses in our condensed consolidated financial statements. We have elected the fair value option on the assets and liabilities held within the Consolidated K-Series, which requires that changes in valuations in the assets and liabilities of the Consolidated K-Series be reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

A reconciliation of our net interest income generated by our multi-family credit portfolio to our condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is set forth below (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Interest income, multi-family loans held in securitization trusts $ 139,818 Interest income, investment securities, available for sale (1) 3,419 Interest income, preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments 5,505 Interest expense, multi-family collateralized debt obligations (120,329 ) Interest income, Multi-Family Credit, net 28,413 Interest expense, repurchase agreements (8,400 ) Net interest income, Multi-Family Credit $ 20,013

(1) Included in the Company’s accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations in interest income, investment securities and other interest earning assets.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release, in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or in other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “goal,” “objective,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions, are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. The following factors are examples of those that could cause actual results to vary from the Company’s forward-looking statements: changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company’s assets; changes in credit spreads; changes in the long-term credit ratings of the U.S., Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae; market volatility; changes in prepayment rates on the loans the Company owns or that underlie the Company’s investment securities; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on the Company's assets; the Company's ability to identify and acquire its targeted assets, including assets in its investment pipeline; the Company’s ability to borrow to finance its assets and the terms thereof; changes in governmental laws, regulations or policies affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for federal tax purposes; the Company’s ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including the risk factors described in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value $ 1,904,018 $ 1,512,252 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans, at fair value 1,116,128 737,523 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans, net 210,466 285,261 Investments in unconsolidated entities 168,933 73,466 Preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments 178,997 165,555 Multi-family loans held in securitization trusts, at fair value 15,863,264 11,679,847 Derivative assets 20,673 10,263 Cash and cash equivalents 65,906 103,724 Real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 29,704 Goodwill 25,222 25,222 Receivables and other assets 205,642 114,821 Total Assets (1) $ 19,759,249 $ 14,737,638 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 2,559,880 $ 2,131,505 Residential collateralized debt obligations 42,119 53,040 Multi-family collateralized debt obligations, at fair value 14,978,199 11,022,248 Convertible notes 132,395 130,762 Subordinated debentures 45,000 45,000 Mortgages and notes payable in consolidated variable interest entities 935 31,227 Securitized debt — 42,335 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 153,722 101,228 Total liabilities (1) 17,912,250 13,557,345 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 7.75% Series B cumulative redeemable, $25 liquidation preference per share, 6,000,000 shares authorized, 3,138,019 and 3,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 75,733 72,397 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 7.875% Series C cumulative redeemable, $25 liquidation preference per share, 6,600,000 and 4,140,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, 4,144,161 and 3,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 100,170 86,862 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate cumulative redeemable, $25 liquidation preference per share, 8,400,000 and 5,750,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, 5,968,527 and 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 144,298 130,496 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 262,621,039 and 155,589,528 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 2,626 1,556 Additional paid-in capital 1,648,661 1,013,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 21,916 (22,135 ) Accumulated deficit (145,896 ) (103,178 ) Company's stockholders' equity 1,847,508 1,179,389 Non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities (509 ) 904 Total equity 1,846,999 1,180,293 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 19,759,249 $ 14,737,638

(1) Our condensed consolidated balance sheets include assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") as the Company is the primary beneficiary of these VIEs. As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, assets of consolidated VIEs totaled $15,976,914 and $11,984,374, respectively, and the liabilities of consolidated VIEs totaled $15,072,191 and $11,191,736, respectively.





NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME: Investment securities and other interest earning assets $ 17,503 $ 11,147 $ 48,173 $ 35,087 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans 16,776 6,770 46,266 19,415 Preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments 5,505 5,874 15,660 15,182 Multi-family loans held in securitization trusts 139,818 86,458 384,743 257,179 Total interest income 179,602 110,249 494,842 326,863 INTEREST EXPENSE: Repurchase agreements and other interest bearing liabilities 23,540 10,548 66,749 30,673 Residential collateralized debt obligations 338 462 1,162 1,348 Multi-family collateralized debt obligations 120,329 75,145 332,041 224,310 Convertible notes 2,713 2,669 8,097 7,971 Subordinated debentures 711 712 2,185 2,023 Securitized debt — 1,110 742 3,684 Total interest expense 147,631 90,646 410,976 270,009 NET INTEREST INCOME 31,971 19,603 83,866 56,854 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Recovery of loan losses 244 840 2,605 1,235 Realized gains (losses), net 6,102 3,232 32,556 (7,228 ) Unrealized gains (losses), net 11,112 14,094 13,898 57,518 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (2,857 ) — Income from real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 1,380 215 4,759 Other income 3,938 4,757 14,405 8,981 Total non-interest income 21,396 24,303 60,822 65,265 GENERAL, ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 8,345 6,196 25,804 16,129 Base management and incentive fees (31 ) 844 1,235 2,486 Expenses related to distressed and other residential mortgage loans 3,974 2,117 9,805 5,531 Expenses related to real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 755 482 3,234 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 12,288 9,912 37,326 27,380 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 41,079 33,994 107,362 94,739 Income tax benefit (187 ) (454 ) (247 ) (547 ) NET INCOME 41,266 34,448 107,609 95,286 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities 113 (475 ) 645 (2,001 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY 41,379 33,973 108,254 93,285 Preferred stock dividends (6,544 ) (5,925 ) (18,726 ) (17,775 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 34,835 $ 28,048 $ 89,528 $ 75,510 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.44 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.20 $ 0.43 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 234,043 132,413 203,270 119,955 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 255,537 152,727 224,745 140,044



NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY EARNINGS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September

30, 2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31, 2018 September

30, 2018 Net interest income $ 31,971 $ 25,691 $ 26,203 $ 21,873 $ 19,603 Total non-interest income 21,396 8,561 30,865 1,217 24,303 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 12,288 12,394 12,644 14,091 9,912 Income from operations before income taxes 41,079 21,858 44,424 8,999 33,994 Income tax (benefit) expense (187 ) (134 ) 74 (511 ) (454 ) Net income 41,266 21,992 44,350 9,510 34,448 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities 113 743 (211 ) 91 (475 ) Net income attributable to Company 41,379 22,735 44,139 9,601 33,973 Preferred stock dividends (6,544 ) (6,257 ) (5,925 ) (5,925 ) (5,925 ) Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders 34,835 16,478 38,214 3,676 28,048 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.02 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.02 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 234,043 200,691 174,421 148,871 132,413 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 255,537 202,398 194,970 149,590 152,727 Book value per common share $ 5.77 $ 5.75 $ 5.75 $ 5.65 $ 5.72 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series B Preferred Stock $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series C Preferred Stock $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series D Preferred Stock $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50



Capital Allocation Summary



The following tables set forth our allocated capital by investment category as well as the weighted average yield on interest earning assets, average cost of funds and portfolio net interest margin for our interest earning assets for the periods indicated (dollar amounts in thousands):

Agency

RMBS Residential

Credit Multi-

Family

Credit Other Total At September 30, 2019 Carrying value $ 955,838 $ 2,012,338 $ 1,462,582 $ 48,254 $ 4,479,012 Net capital allocated $ 142,148 $ 1,142,951 $ 683,686 $ (121,786 ) $ 1,846,999 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Average interest earning assets $ 1,001,567 $ 1,772,485 $ 1,104,560 $ 26,235 $ 3,904,847 Weighted average yield on interest earning assets 2.60 % 5.34 % 10.29 % 10.38 % 6.07 % Less: Average cost of funds (2.38 )% (4.27 )% (4.29 )% — (3.67 )% Portfolio net interest margin 0.22 % 1.07 % 6.00 % 10.38 % 2.40 % At June 30, 2019 Carrying value $ 994,200 $ 1,778,276 $ 1,402,217 $ 24,739 $ 4,199,432 Net capital allocated $ 150,314 $ 900,599 $ 615,275 $ (138,506 ) $ 1,527,682 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Average interest earning assets $ 1,017,409 $ 1,506,973 $ 1,018,847 $ 1,098 $ 3,544,327 Weighted average yield on interest earning assets 2.66 % 4.97 % 10.54 % 10.44 % 5.91 % Less: Average cost of funds (2.62 )% (4.54 )% (4.20 )% — (3.75 )% Portfolio net interest margin 0.04 % 0.43 % 6.34 % 10.44 % 2.16 % At March 31, 2019 Carrying value $ 1,023,938 $ 1,467,571 $ 1,299,404 $ — $ 3,790,913 Net capital allocated $ 157,663 $ 723,960 $ 686,904 $ (189,075 ) $ 1,379,452 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Average interest earning assets $ 1,053,529 $ 1,312,263 $ 927,201 — $ 3,292,993 Weighted average yield on interest earning assets 2.87 % 5.91 % 10.45 % — 6.22 % Less: Average cost of funds (2.76 )% (4.71 )% (4.37 )% — (3.82 )% Portfolio net interest margin 0.11 % 1.20 % 6.08 % — 2.40 % At December 31, 2018 Carrying value $ 1,037,730 $ 1,252,770 $ 1,166,628 $ — $ 3,457,128 Net capital allocated $ 135,514 $ 555,900 $ 619,252 $ (130,373 ) $ 1,180,293 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Average interest earning assets $ 1,087,267 $ 848,777 $ 786,394 — $ 2,722,438 Weighted average yield on interest earning assets 2.74 % 5.36 % 10.85 % — 5.90 % Less: Average cost of funds (2.46 )% (5.01 )% (5.00 )% — (3.60 )% Portfolio net interest margin 0.28 % 0.35 % 5.85 % — 2.30 % At September 30, 2018 Carrying value $ 1,055,433 $ 619,945 $ 947,851 $ — $ 2,623,229 Net capital allocated $ 224,545 $ 402,819 $ 632,823 $ (151,498 ) $ 1,108,689 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Average interest earning assets $ 1,121,180 $ 597,200 $ 681,040 $ — $ 2,399,420 Weighted average yield on interest earning assets 2.67 % 5.33 % 11.55 % — 5.85 % Less: Average cost of funds (2.22 )% (4.68 )% (5.04 )% — (3.30 )% Portfolio net interest margin 0.45 % 0.65 % 6.51 % — 2.55 %



