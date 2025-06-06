WST INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the July 7, 2025, deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (“West” or the “Company”) (NYSE:WST) securities during the period from February 16, 2023, through February 12, 2025 (“the Class Period”).

On February 13, 2025, when West issued extremely weak 2025 revenue and earning forecasts. West attributed the disappointing guidance n part of CM headwinds, including the loss of two major CGM customers that had begun transitioning to in-house manufacturing of next generation devices after West “made the decision to not participate going forward as our financial thresholds cannot be achieved.” West also revealed that its SmartDose wearable injector devices would be “margin dilutive” in 2025 and that it would be “taking steps to improve [its SmartDose] economics, and all options are on the table.” On this news, the price of West shares declined by $123.17 per share, or approximately 38%, from $322.28 per share on February 12, 2025, to close at $199.11 on February 13, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose that: (1) despite claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin HVP portfolio; (2) West’s SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to the Company’s profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; and (3) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including the Company’s exit from continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) contracts with long-standing customers.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired West securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

