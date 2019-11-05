There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,599 in the last 365 days.

Mexico : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

November 5, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The authorities are committed to very strong policies and policy frameworks. However, policy uncertainty and new priorities have created challenges and have clouded the growth outlook. Large-scale investment projects and social transfers—and a commitment to not raise taxes until after 2021—are yet to be reconciled with the administration’s fiscal targets and the objective of putting public debt on a downward path. Meanwhile, drastic budget cuts for some institutions have raised concern about their impact on human capital. A state-centered energy policy that limits the role of the private sector—putting the onus of stabilizing Pemex (the state-owned oil and gas company) squarely on the government—has imposed further pressure on the budget and has weakened prospects for oil production. Promises to tackle some of Mexico’s salient structural challenges—including corruption, informality and crime—have yet to be followed by concrete policy action.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/336

English

Publication Date:

November 5, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513519005/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MEXEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

91

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.