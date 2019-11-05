Hub Group Sustainability Efforts Recognized as CN EcoConnexions Partner

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading multi-modal supply chain solutions provider, has once again been named by Canadian National (CN), one of the largest railroads in North America, as an EcoConnexions Partner.



“Sustainability is a key focus for Hub Group, and we appreciate CN’s acknowledgment of our contributions,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “We are committed to sustainability and will continue to be at the forefront of these efforts in our industry.”

This recognition is based on Hub Group’s green initiatives both in its intermodal network and in its headquarters building.

Hub Group is a strong industry advocate for the efficiencies of intermodal transportation. Using its proprietary, algorithm-based process to determine the ecological impact of train versus truck transport, Hub Group has helped customers reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.3 billion pounds and fuel by 58.9 million gallons in 2019 by converting freight from truck to intermodal. Initiatives to consolidate freight from less-than-truckload to full truckload have also yielded significant sustainability and economic advantages for customers.

Hub Group’s Oak Brook, Ill., headquarters is a LEED Gold-certified building with environmentally friendly design components, including energy-efficient lighting and daylight and rainwater harvesting. A second building on the headquarters campus, which is currently under construction, will meet LEED Gold design standards and will be eligible for certification following its Fall 2020 opening.

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with over $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of more than 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Hub Group contact: Sue Garrison, sgarrison@hubgroup.com, 630-337-8033



