A 1939 Cadillac Series 75 convertible and a 1948 Ford Woodie station wagon will headline Bruneau & Co.'s Nov. 16 auction

1939 Cadillac Series 75 suicide door convertible sedan, one of only 36 produced, retaining the original drivetrain and most of the original trim, body by Fleetwood (est. $10,000-$15,000). 1948 Ford Super Deluxe V8 Woodie station wagon, parked in a barn since the 1950s, with the original drivetrain and wood interior roof both in excellent condition (est. $10,000-$15,000). Modern marijuana painting by Ryan Sullivan (N.Y., b. 1983), a framed gouache on paper of a black silhouette of a weed plant against a vibrant pink backdrop (est. $10,000-$15,000). Oil on canvas rendering of the crucifixion by a follower of Anthony van Dyck (Belgian, 1599-1641), painted in the 18th century or earlier, 21 ¾ inches by 17 inches (est. $3,000-$5,000). Bronze statue of a classical nude woman with a raised arm on the back of a rearing ram by Walter Sebastian Resch (German, 1889-1962), overall 18 ½ inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500).

A large selection of fresh estate fine art and antiques from several homes around New England will be sold, to include the cars, both New Hampshire barn finds.

Having two true barn finds always adds a fun vibe to the sale. To imagine only 36 of those Cadillacs were produced and we have one, I can’t wait to see who the new owner is.” — Kevin Bruneau

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A large selection of fresh estate fine art and antiques from several homes around New England – to include a 1939 Cadillac Series 75 convertible sedan and a 1948 Ford Woodie V8 wagon, both New Hampshire barn finds – will come up for bid on Saturday, November 16th, at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, at 11 am Eastern time. The sale will be held online and in Bruneau & Co.’s gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston.Also offered will be a selection of military letters (including three major archives from Civil War through World War II), a large selection of Czechoslovakian art glass, several rugs, several paintings by noted listed artists, Asian arts, modern arts, glassware, pottery, china, an over 60-piece collection of Swarovski crystal, a large collection of American, European and Czechoslovakian art glass and additional wonderful decorative accessories.“This is another nice eclectic mix to finish off the year before the 2020 auction season kicks off,” said Kevin Bruneau, president of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers. “Plus, having two true barn finds always adds a fun vibe to the sale. To imagine only 36 of those Cadillacs were produced and we have one, I can’t wait to see who the new owner is. It promises to be a really great fall auction.”The 1939 Cadillac Series 75 convertible sedan, one of 36 produced, would be a great candidate for restoration. The vehicle retains the original drivetrain and the majority of the original trim. The body is by Fleetwood. The odometer reads 90,404 miles, but make no mistake: this vehicle cannot be driven home. It’s a barn find in the truest sense. The estimate is $10,000-$15,000.The 1948 Ford Super Deluxe V8 Woodie station wagon is also a true barn find; in fact, it’s been parked in a barn since the 1950s. The original drivetrain and wood interior roof are both in great condition, while the body appears to be solid, with minimal rot and rust. The original paint shows as Barcelona blue and the odometer reads 07,095. The estimate is also $10,000-$15,000.The fine art category will be led by a modern marijuana painting by Ryan Sullivan (N.Y., b. 1983). The 30 inch by 22 ½ inch (sight) framed gouache on paper shows the realistic deep black silhouette of a weed plant against a vibrant pink backdrop. Sullivan has had public collections at MOMA in New York, the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and at the University of Chicago.“While it was executed early on in his career and contrary to his norm, I feel the Ryan Sullivan painting will scream for collectors,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and specialist. “Plus, marijuana couldn’t be a more charged topic in today’s time. I’m sure this will be a fun painting to hammer down.” The work carries a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$15,000.An oil on canvas rendering of the crucifixion by a follower of Anthony van Dyck (Belgian, 1599-1641), painted in the 18th century or earlier, is estimated to bring $3,000-$5,000. The 21 ¾ inch by 17 inch (sight) framed work depicts Christ on the cross with St. Catherine of Siena and St. Dominic with a putto. The original was painted by van Dyck in response to a request made by his dying father in 1622. That painting is hanging at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Belgium.A nicely illuminated genre scene of families sitting outside their residence at sunset by George Washington Nicholson (American, 1832-1912) should realize $2,000-$3,000. The painting is reminiscent of the Hudson River School and measures 24 ½ inches by 20 ½ inches (sight). It’s artist signed lower left. Nicholson earned a gold medal at the American Art Society in 1902.A fine statue of a classical nude woman with a raised arm on the back of a rearing ram by Walter Sebastian Resch (German, 1889-1962), carries an estimate of $1,500-$2,500. The bronze statue stands 12 ¼ inches tall; the overall height, including the marble base, is 18 ½ inches. It’s signed “W.R. Resch” on the base of the bronze and is from the collection of a Massachusetts gentleman.Also up for bid will be a 19th or 20th century Italian Neoclassical marble depiction of a young girl with tight curly hair cradling a bird to her chest. The naturalistic statue stands 34 inches tall and is expected to change hands for $2,000-$3,000. Also sold will be an antique Turkish Oushak rug (circa 1900), boasting an orange and turquoise blue coloration surrounded by lively openwork floral borders. The lovely 9 foot 9 inch by 7 foot 5 inch carpet has an estimate of $2,500-$3,500.Online bidding will be offered by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, plus the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. Previews will be held Thursday and Friday, November 14th-15th, from 9 am-5 pm Eastern time, and on auction day at 9 am. The auction will begin at 11 am with no pre-sale auction beforehand.Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers will conduct a major comic and toy auction on Saturday, December 14th, also online and in the Cranston gallery. Fabulous lots will include a copy of Green Lantern #1 (CGC 7.0); Amazing Spider-Man #8 (CBCS 9.2); and Amazing Spider-Man #6 (CBCS 8.0).Bruneau & Co. is currently accepting quality consignments for that and all future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a good time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at (401) 533-9980.To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the Saturday, November 16th auction, please visit www.bruneauandco.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.