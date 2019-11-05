2016 Bilateral Borrowing Agreements (about US$ 433 billion): Terms Extended by an Additional Year to End-2020
2016 Borrowing Agreements
Member (Creditor)
Agreed
Currency
Amount
(in billions of currency)
Algeria (Bank of Algeria)
USD
5
Australia
SDR
4.61
Austria (Oesterreichische Nationalbank)
EUR
6.13
Belgium (National Bank of Belgium)
EUR
9.99
Brazil (Banco Central do Brasil)
USD
10
Brunei Darussalam
USD
0.3
Canada
SDR
8.2
Chile (Central Bank of Chile)
SDR
0.96
China (People's Bank of China)
USD
43
Czech Republic (Czech National Bank)
EUR
1.5
Denmark (Danmarks Nationalbank)
EUR
5.3
Finland (Bank of Finland)
EUR
3.76
France
EUR
31.4
Germany (Deutsche Bundesbank)
EUR
41.5
India (Reserve Bank of India)
USD
10
Italy (Bank of Italy)
EUR
23.48
Japan
USD
60
Korea
USD
15
Luxembourg
EUR
2.06
Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia)
USD
1
Malta (Central Bank of Malta)
EUR
0.26
Mexico (Banco de Mexico)
USD
10
Netherlands (De Nederlandsche Bank NV)
EUR
13.61
New Zealand
USD
1
Norway (Norges Bank)
SDR
6
Peru (Central Reserve Bank of Peru)
SDR
1.1
Philippines (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas)
USD
1
Poland (Narodowy Bank Polski)
EUR
6.27
Russia (Central Bank of the Russian Federation)
USD
10
Saudi Arabia
USD
15
Singapore (Monetary Authority of Singapore)
USD
4
Slovak Republic
EUR
1.56
Slovenia (Bank of Slovenia)
EUR
0.91
South Africa (South African Reserve Bank)
USD
2
Spain
EUR
14.86
Sweden (Sveriges Riksbank)
SDR
7.4
Switzerland (Swiss National Bank)
CHF
8.5
Thailand (Bank of Thailand)
USD
4
Turkey (Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey)
USD
5
United Kingdom
SDR
9.1782
