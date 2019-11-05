2016 Bilateral Borrowing Agreements (about US$ 433 billion): Terms Extended by an Additional Year to End-2020

2016 Borrowing Agreements Member (Creditor) Agreed Currency Amount (in billions of currency) Algeria (Bank of Algeria) USD 5 Australia SDR 4.61 Austria (Oesterreichische Nationalbank) EUR 6.13 Belgium (National Bank of Belgium) EUR 9.99 Brazil (Banco Central do Brasil) USD 10 Brunei Darussalam USD 0.3 Canada SDR 8.2 Chile (Central Bank of Chile) SDR 0.96 China (People's Bank of China) USD 43 Czech Republic (Czech National Bank) EUR 1.5 Denmark (Danmarks Nationalbank) EUR 5.3 Finland (Bank of Finland) EUR 3.76 France EUR 31.4 Germany (Deutsche Bundesbank) EUR 41.5 India (Reserve Bank of India) USD 10 Italy (Bank of Italy) EUR 23.48 Japan USD 60 Korea USD 15 Luxembourg EUR 2.06 Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) USD 1 Malta (Central Bank of Malta) EUR 0.26 Mexico (Banco de Mexico) USD 10 Netherlands (De Nederlandsche Bank NV) EUR 13.61 New Zealand USD 1 Norway (Norges Bank) SDR 6 Peru (Central Reserve Bank of Peru) SDR 1.1 Philippines (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) USD 1 Poland (Narodowy Bank Polski) EUR 6.27 Russia (Central Bank of the Russian Federation) USD 10 Saudi Arabia USD 15 Singapore (Monetary Authority of Singapore) USD 4 Slovak Republic EUR 1.56 Slovenia (Bank of Slovenia) EUR 0.91 South Africa (South African Reserve Bank) USD 2 Spain EUR 14.86 Sweden (Sveriges Riksbank) SDR 7.4 Switzerland (Swiss National Bank) CHF 8.5 Thailand (Bank of Thailand) USD 4 Turkey (Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey) USD 5 United Kingdom SDR 9.1782



