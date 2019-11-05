There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,641 in the last 365 days.

2016 Bilateral Borrowing Agreements (about US$ 433 billion): Terms Extended by an Additional Year to End-2020

2016 Borrowing Agreements

Member (Creditor)

Agreed

Currency

Amount

(in billions of currency)

Algeria (Bank of Algeria)

USD

5

Australia

SDR

4.61

Austria (Oesterreichische Nationalbank)

EUR

6.13

Belgium (National Bank of Belgium)

EUR

9.99

Brazil (Banco Central do Brasil)

USD

10

Brunei Darussalam

USD

0.3

Canada

SDR

8.2

Chile (Central Bank of Chile)

SDR

0.96

China (People's Bank of China)

USD

43

Czech Republic (Czech National Bank)

EUR

1.5

Denmark (Danmarks Nationalbank)

EUR

5.3

Finland (Bank of Finland)

EUR

3.76

France

EUR

31.4

Germany (Deutsche Bundesbank)

EUR

41.5

India (Reserve Bank of India)

USD

10

Italy (Bank of Italy)

EUR

23.48

Japan

USD

60

Korea

USD

15

Luxembourg

EUR

2.06

Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia)

USD

1

Malta (Central Bank of Malta)

EUR

0.26

Mexico (Banco de Mexico)

USD

10

Netherlands (De Nederlandsche Bank NV)

EUR

13.61

New Zealand

USD

1

Norway (Norges Bank)

SDR

6

Peru (Central Reserve Bank of Peru)

SDR

1.1

Philippines (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas)

USD

1

Poland (Narodowy Bank Polski)

EUR

6.27

Russia (Central Bank of the Russian Federation)

USD

10

Saudi Arabia

USD

15

Singapore (Monetary Authority of Singapore)

USD

4

Slovak Republic

EUR

1.56

Slovenia (Bank of Slovenia)

EUR

0.91

South Africa (South African Reserve Bank)

USD

2

Spain

EUR

14.86

Sweden (Sveriges Riksbank)

SDR

7.4

Switzerland (Swiss National Bank)

CHF

8.5

Thailand (Bank of Thailand)

USD

4

Turkey (Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey)

USD

5

United Kingdom

SDR

9.1782

