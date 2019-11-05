Noesis wins two awards at NextStep

The company was awarded at the largest low-code conference in the world

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International tech consulting company Noesis has now earned a total of 15 awards throughout a decade of its partnership with OutSystems. In the 2019 edition of NextStep – the #1 low-code conference in the world – the organization was recognized for its projects and positive impact on customers.

Noesis was awarded in Amsterdam for most revenue generated, as Partner of the Year – Rainmaker, further proving its status as an elite OutSystems partner and the importance of projects developed by 120+ certified consultants.

One of these international projects earned an Innovation Award: Noesis client Medtronic won in the ‘Fastest Time to Market’ category. The winning application has completely changed communications between patients and healthcare professionals, improving care and reducing health risks.

Noesis CEO Alexandre Rosa points out: “Receiving OutSystems awards year after year makes us tremendously proud, not only for a successful partnership, but also for the collaborative work we have been doing with clients. Our success with low-code is strongly connected to innovative solutions and highly certified talent.”

With its start in 2008, this partnership has allowed Noesis to build impactful solutions for its clients, mostly in Portugal, the Netherlands and the USA, using the OutSystems Platform. Throughout the years, Noesis has developed dozens of projects around the world, with increasingly specialized teams and positive results.

# # #

About Noesis

Founded in 1995, Noesis is an international tech consulting company offering services and solutions to support clients in digital transformation and the development of their businesses. In order to obtain sustained value that is transversal to all sectors, Noesis is focused on infrastructures, software, quality and people. The organization is based on highly specialized talents, operating in eight business units and five countries – Portugal, the Netherlands, Brazil, Ireland and the USA.



