 ClearOne Introduces New CONSOLE® AI Configuration Software

The smart way to design your system with new Audio Intelligence.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced the release of its new CONSOLE AI configuration software, the smart way to design a CONVERGE® Pro Audio system with Audio Intelligence built in – making AV practitioners more efficient by saving time.



A new AI Workflow Checklist guides you as you build your system to make sure that you never miss a step; and the innovative AI Project Audit checks your design and reports errors and warnings to alert you of potential problems.



Enhanced visualization dramatically streamlines routing, design, and reviews. New visual language elements include drag-and-drop, boundary boxes, mixer blocks and custom routing lines. Audio channel groups can be created – then expanded for detailed control or collapsed for simplified viewing and control.

In-line renaming allows you to change channel and channel group labels quickly without going to the Renaming Tool.

Also, C-Link capacity is now increased to 150 channels allowing larger systems to be created.

There are now two design modes—Simple and Advanced. Simple is for single-room designs, while Advanced adds the ability to create dividers and partitions.

CONSOLE AI supports ClearOne’s latest devices, including Versa Pro CT and the new Bluetooth Expander.

For more information about CONSOLE AI Configuration Software, please click here .

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

###

Attachment

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 +1 212 481 3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com

CONSOLE AI New CONSOLE AI configuration software is the smart way to design a CONVERGE® Pro Audio system with Audio Intelligence built in.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.