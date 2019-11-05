Global Scroll & Absorption Chillers Industry
Scroll and Absorption Chillers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Scroll Chillers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Scroll Chillers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$70.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$56.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Scroll Chillers will reach a market size of US$326.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$555.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BROAD Group; Carrier Corporation; Century Corporation; Daikin Industries Ltd.; EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Midea Group Co., Ltd.; Robur Corporation; Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd.; Thermax Ltd.; Trane, Inc.; Yazaki Energy Systems, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799562/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Scroll & Absorption Chillers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Scroll Chillers (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Scroll Chillers (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Scroll Chillers (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Absorption Chillers (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Absorption Chillers (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Absorption Chillers (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Commercial (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Commercial (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Commercial (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Industrial (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Industrial (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Industrial (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Scroll and Absorption Chillers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Scroll and Absorption Chillers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Scroll
and Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 35: Japanese Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 36: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in
Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Scroll and Absorption Chillers in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 47: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 50: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 63: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Scroll and Absorption Chillers in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Scroll and Absorption
Chillers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Scroll and Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 75: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 80: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 89: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 92: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 108: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 112: Indian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 113: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 120: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Scroll and
Absorption Chillers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Scroll and Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 126: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Scroll and Absorption
Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 137: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 140: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 153: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 155: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 159: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018
to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Scroll and Absorption Chillers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Scroll
and Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Iranian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 174: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in
Iran by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 176: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Scroll and Absorption Chillers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 179: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Scroll and Absorption
Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 189: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 190: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 192: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 198: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 200: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Scroll and Absorption Chillers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BROAD GROUP
CARRIER CORPORATION
CENTURY CORPORATION
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
EAW ENERGIEANLAGENBAU GMBH
HITACHI APPLIANCES
JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..
MIDEA GROUP
ROBUR CORPORATION
SHUANGLIANG ECO-ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
THERMAX
TRANE
YAZAKI ENERGY SYSTEMS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
