Scroll and Absorption Chillers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Scroll Chillers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scroll & Absorption Chillers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799562/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Scroll Chillers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$70.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$56.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Scroll Chillers will reach a market size of US$326.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$555.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BROAD Group; Carrier Corporation; Century Corporation; Daikin Industries Ltd.; EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Midea Group Co., Ltd.; Robur Corporation; Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd.; Thermax Ltd.; Trane, Inc.; Yazaki Energy Systems, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799562/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Scroll & Absorption Chillers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Scroll Chillers (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Scroll Chillers (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Scroll Chillers (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Absorption Chillers (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Absorption Chillers (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Absorption Chillers (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Commercial (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Commercial (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Commercial (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Industrial (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Industrial (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Industrial (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 21: United States Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Scroll and Absorption Chillers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 24: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Scroll and Absorption Chillers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Scroll

and Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Japanese Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 36: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Scroll and Absorption Chillers in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 47: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 50: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 63: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Scroll and Absorption Chillers in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Scroll and Absorption

Chillers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scroll and Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 75: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 80: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 89: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 92: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Vertical for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 95: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 108: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 112: Indian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 113: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 120: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Scroll and

Absorption Chillers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Scroll and Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 126: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Scroll and Absorption

Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 137: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 140: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 153: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 155: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 158: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 159: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018

to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 167: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Scroll and Absorption Chillers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Scroll

and Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Iranian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 174: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in

Iran by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 176: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Scroll and Absorption Chillers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 179: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Scroll and Absorption

Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 189: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 190: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 192: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Scroll and Absorption Chillers

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 198: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 200: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Scroll and Absorption Chillers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BROAD GROUP

CARRIER CORPORATION

CENTURY CORPORATION

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

EAW ENERGIEANLAGENBAU GMBH

HITACHI APPLIANCES

JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..

MIDEA GROUP

ROBUR CORPORATION

SHUANGLIANG ECO-ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

THERMAX

TRANE

YAZAKI ENERGY SYSTEMS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799562/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.