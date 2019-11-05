Global Servo Motors and Drives Industry
Servo Motors and Drives market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Motors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
New York, Nov. 05, 2019
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8 Billion by the year 2025, Motors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$244.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$205.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Motors will reach a market size of US$364.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Adtech (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.; Bosch Rexroth AG; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Emerson Electric Co.; FANUC Corporation; Kinco Automation India Pvt. Ltd.; Kollmorgen Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Yaskawa Electric Corporation


