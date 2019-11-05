Security Paper market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 7%. Substrates, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Paper Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799575/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Substrates will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$197 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$170.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Substrates will reach a market size of US$287.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (CBPM); Ciotola S.r.l.; Crane Co.; De La Rue PLC; Dipa Zrt ; Document Security Systems, Inc.; Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & Co. KG; Epl House For Printing & Publishing (Libya); Fedrigoni SpA; Gemini Graaphics Pvt. Ltd.; Giesecke & Devrient GmbH; Goznak JSC; HG Technology Sdn Bhd.; Pura Group; Real Casa De La Moneda (Fnmt-Rcm); Security Paper Mill, Inc.; Security Papers Limited ; Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd.; Simpson Security Papers, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799575/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Security Paper Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Security Paper Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Security Paper Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Security Paper Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Banknotes (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 5: Banknotes (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Banknotes (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 7: Legal & Government Documents (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Legal & Government Documents (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Legal & Government Documents (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Certificates (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Certificates (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Certificates (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Identity cards (Application) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Identity cards (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Identity cards (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Passport (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Passport (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Passport (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Checks (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Checks (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Checks (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Stamps (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 23: Stamps (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Stamps (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Substrates (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Substrates (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Substrates (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Watermarks (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Watermarks (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Watermarks (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Holograms (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Holograms (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Holograms (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Threads (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Threads (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Threads (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Other Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Security Paper Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Security Paper Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Security Paper Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Security Paper Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Security Paper Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Security Paper Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Security Paper Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Security Paper Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Security Paper Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian Security Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Security Paper Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Security Paper Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Security

Paper in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Security Paper Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Security Paper Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Security Paper: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Security Paper Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Security Paper in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Security Paper Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Security Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Chinese Security Paper Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Security Paper Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Security Paper Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Security Paper Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Security Paper Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Security Paper Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Security Paper Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Security Paper Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Security Paper Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Security Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 74: Security Paper Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Security Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: Security Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Security Paper Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Security Paper Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Security Paper Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Security Paper Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 82: Security Paper Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Security Paper Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Security Paper Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Security Paper Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Security Paper Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 87: German Security Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 88: Italian Demand for Security Paper in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Security Paper Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Security Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Italian Security Paper Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Security Paper Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian Security Paper Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Security Paper in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: United Kingdom Security Paper Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Security Paper Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Security Paper: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Security Paper Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: United Kingdom Security Paper Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 100: Spanish Security Paper Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Security Paper Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 102: Spanish Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Spanish Security Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Spanish Security Paper Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 105: Security Paper Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 106: Russian Security Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Security Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: Security Paper Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Russian Security Paper Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Security Paper Market in Russia by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: Russian Security Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Security Paper Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: Security Paper Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe Security Paper Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Rest of Europe Security Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 116: Security Paper Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Europe Security Paper Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Security Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 119: Security Paper Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Security Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Security Paper Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Security Paper Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Security Paper Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Security Paper Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 127: Security Paper Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Australian Security Paper Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Security Paper Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Security Paper Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Australian Security Paper Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 132: Australian Security Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 133: Indian Security Paper Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Security Paper Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 135: Indian Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Indian Security Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Indian Security Paper Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 138: Security Paper Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 139: Security Paper Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: South Korean Security Paper Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Security Paper Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Security Paper Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: South Korean Security Paper Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 144: Security Paper Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF¬ ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Security Paper in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Security Paper Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Security Paper Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Security Paper:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Security Paper Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific Security Paper Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Latin American Security Paper Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 152: Security Paper Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Security Paper Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Latin American Demand for Security Paper in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Security Paper Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American Security Paper Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Latin American Security Paper Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Security Paper Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 159: Latin American Security Paper Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 160: Argentinean Security Paper Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Security Paper Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 162: Argentinean Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Argentinean Security Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 164: Security Paper Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Argentinean Security Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 166: Security Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 167: Brazilian Security Paper Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Brazilian Security Paper Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Security Paper Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 170: Brazilian Security Paper Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 171: Brazilian Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 172: Security Paper Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Mexican Security Paper Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Security Paper Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Security Paper Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Mexican Security Paper Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 177: Mexican Security Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Security Paper Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Security Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 180: Security Paper Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Latin America Security Paper Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Security Paper Market in Rest of Latin America by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Latin America Security Paper Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 184: The Middle East Security Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 185: Security Paper Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Security Paper Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: The Middle East Security Paper Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Security Paper Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 189: The Middle East Security Paper Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: The Middle East Security Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: The Middle East Security Paper Historic Market by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 192: Security Paper Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Security

Paper in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Iranian Security Paper Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Security Paper Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Iranian Market for Security Paper: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Security Paper Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Iranian Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 199: Israeli Security Paper Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 200: Security Paper Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 201: Israeli Security Paper Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Israeli Security Paper Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 203: Security Paper Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Israeli Security Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Security Paper in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Security Paper Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Security Paper Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Saudi Arabian Security Paper Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Security Paper Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 210: Saudi Arabian Security Paper Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 211: Security Paper Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Security Paper Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Security Paper Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Security Paper Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: United Arab Emirates Security Paper Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 216: Security Paper Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 217: Security Paper Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Rest of Middle East Security Paper Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Security Paper Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Security Paper Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Rest of Middle East Security Paper Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 222: Rest of Middle East Security Paper Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 223: African Security Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Security Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 225: Security Paper Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: African Security Paper Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Security Paper Market in Africa by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 228: African Security Paper Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CHINA BANKNOTE PRINTING AND MINTING CORPORATION (CBPM)

CIOTOLA S.R.L.

CRANE

DIPA ZRT

DE LA RUE PLC

DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS

DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GMBH & CO. KG

EPL HOUSE FOR PRINTING & PUBLISHING

FEDRIGONI SPA

GEMINI GRAAPHICS PVT.

GIESECKE & DEVRIENT GMBH

GOZNAK JSC

HG TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD.

PURA GROUP

REAL CASA DE LA MONEDA (FNMT-RCM)

SECURITY PAPER MILL

SECURITY PAPERS LIMITED.

SECURITY PRINTING & MINTING CORPORATION OF INDIA

SIMPSON SECURITY PAPERS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799575/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.