Global Semi-Trailer Industry
Semi-Trailer market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 8%. Flatbed, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semi-Trailer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799591/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.3 Billion by the year 2025, Flatbed will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$348.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$287 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flatbed will reach a market size of US$94.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH & Co. KG; Great Dane Trailers; Hyundai Translead; Kogel trailer; Lamberet SAS; Schmitz Cargobull AG; Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company; Wabash National Corporation; Wilhelm Schwarzmuller GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799591/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Semi-Trailer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Semi-Trailer Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Semi-Trailer Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Semi-Trailer Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Flatbed (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Flatbed (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Flatbed (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Lowboy (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Lowboy (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Lowboy (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Dry Van (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Dry Van (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Dry Van (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Refrigerated (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Refrigerated (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Refrigerated (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Tankers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Tankers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Tankers (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Below 25T (Tonnage) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Below 25T (Tonnage) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Below 25T (Tonnage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: 25T-50T (Tonnage) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: 25T-50T (Tonnage) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: 25T-50T (Tonnage) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: 51T-100T (Tonnage) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: 51T-100T (Tonnage) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: 51T-100T (Tonnage) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Above 100t (Tonnage) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Above 100t (Tonnage) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Above 100t (Tonnage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: <3 Axles (Number of Axles) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: <3 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: <3 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: 3-4 Axles (Number of Axles) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: 3-4 Axles (Number of Axles) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: 3-4 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: >4 Axles (Number of Axles) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: >4 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: >4 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Semi-Trailer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Semi-Trailer Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Semi-Trailer Market in the United States by Tonnage:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Semi-Trailer Market in the United States by Number of
Axles: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Semi-Trailer Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by
Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Semi-Trailer Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by
Number of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Semi-Trailer Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Semi-Trailer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Semi-Trailer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Semi-Trailer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Number
of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market by Number of Axles:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Semi-Trailer Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Semi-Trailer Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025
Table 86: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025
Table 89: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Semi-Trailer Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: French Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Semi-Trailer Market in France by Tonnage: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Tonnage:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Semi-Trailer Market in France by Number of Axles:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: French Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Number
of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Semi-Trailer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: German Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Semi-Trailer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: German Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Semi-Trailer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Number
of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Semi-Trailer Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Italian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Semi-Trailer Market by Number of Axles:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: Semi-Trailer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Semi-Trailer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Semi-Trailer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: United Kingdom Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Semi-Trailer Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Spanish Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by
Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Semi-Trailer Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Spanish Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Spanish Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by
Number of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Semi-Trailer Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Semi-Trailer Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Semi-Trailer Market in Russia by Tonnage: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Semi-Trailer Market in Russia by Number of Axles: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025
Table 149: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown
by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025
Table 152: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown
by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 155: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific by Tonnage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific by Number of
Axles: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Semi-Trailer Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Semi-Trailer Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Semi-Trailer Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 174: Australian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Semi-Trailer Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Indian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by
Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Semi-Trailer Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Indian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Indian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Number
of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Semi-Trailer Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Semi-Trailer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Semi-Trailer Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Semi-Trailer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 189: Semi-Trailer Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Semi-Trailer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 192: Semi-Trailer Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share
Analysis by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of
Axles for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share
Analysis by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 203: Semi-Trailer Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market by Number of
Axles: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 215: Semi-Trailer Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025
Table 218: Semi-Trailer Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025
Table 221: Semi-Trailer Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 223: Semi-Trailer Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Semi-Trailer Market in Brazil by Tonnage: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Semi-Trailer Market in Brazil by Number of Axles:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 232: Semi-Trailer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Semi-Trailer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period
2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 237: Mexican Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Semi-Trailer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Mexican Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017
Table 240: Mexican Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Latin America by
Tonnage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Share
Breakdown by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Latin America by
Number of Axles: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 249: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Share
Breakdown by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 250: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 251: Semi-Trailer Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: Semi-Trailer Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Historic Market by
Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 258: Semi-Trailer Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 259: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025
Table 260: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Historic Market by
Number of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 261: Semi-Trailer Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 262: Iranian Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 263: Semi-Trailer Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Iranian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Iranian Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 266: Semi-Trailer Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Iranian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Iranian Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: Semi-Trailer Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2009-2017
Table 270: Iranian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Number
of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 271: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 272: Semi-Trailer Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 273: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025
Table 275: Semi-Trailer Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 276: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 277: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025
Table 278: Semi-Trailer Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 279: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by
Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 280: Saudi Arabian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 282: Saudi Arabian Semi-Trailer Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 283: Saudi Arabian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 284: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017
Table 285: Saudi Arabian Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage:
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799591/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.