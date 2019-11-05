Semi-Trailer market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 8%. Flatbed, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semi-Trailer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799591/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.3 Billion by the year 2025, Flatbed will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$348.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$287 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flatbed will reach a market size of US$94.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH & Co. KG; Great Dane Trailers; Hyundai Translead; Kogel trailer; Lamberet SAS; Schmitz Cargobull AG; Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company; Wabash National Corporation; Wilhelm Schwarzmuller GmbH





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799591/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Semi-Trailer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Semi-Trailer Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Semi-Trailer Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Semi-Trailer Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Flatbed (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Flatbed (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Flatbed (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Lowboy (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Lowboy (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Lowboy (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Dry Van (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Dry Van (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Dry Van (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Refrigerated (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Refrigerated (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Refrigerated (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Tankers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Tankers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Tankers (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Below 25T (Tonnage) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Below 25T (Tonnage) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Below 25T (Tonnage) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: 25T-50T (Tonnage) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: 25T-50T (Tonnage) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: 25T-50T (Tonnage) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: 51T-100T (Tonnage) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: 51T-100T (Tonnage) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: 51T-100T (Tonnage) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Above 100t (Tonnage) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Above 100t (Tonnage) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Above 100t (Tonnage) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: <3 Axles (Number of Axles) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: <3 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: <3 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: 3-4 Axles (Number of Axles) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: 3-4 Axles (Number of Axles) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: 3-4 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: >4 Axles (Number of Axles) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: >4 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: >4 Axles (Number of Axles) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Semi-Trailer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Semi-Trailer Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Semi-Trailer Market in the United States by Tonnage:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Semi-Trailer Market in the United States by Number of

Axles: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Semi-Trailer Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by

Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Semi-Trailer Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by

Number of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Semi-Trailer Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Semi-Trailer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Semi-Trailer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Semi-Trailer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Number

of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Semi-Trailer Market by Number of Axles:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Semi-Trailer Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 79: European Semi-Trailer Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025

Table 86: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025

Table 89: Semi-Trailer Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Semi-Trailer Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: French Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Semi-Trailer Market in France by Tonnage: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Tonnage:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Semi-Trailer Market in France by Number of Axles:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: French Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Number

of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: Semi-Trailer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: German Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Semi-Trailer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: German Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Semi-Trailer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017

Table 108: German Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Number

of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Semi-Trailer Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Italian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Semi-Trailer Market by Number of Axles:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: Semi-Trailer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Semi-Trailer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Semi-Trailer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: United Kingdom Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Semi-Trailer Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Spanish Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by

Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Semi-Trailer Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Spanish Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Spanish Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by

Number of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 135: Semi-Trailer Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Semi-Trailer Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Semi-Trailer Market in Russia by Tonnage: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Semi-Trailer Market in Russia by Number of Axles: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 144: Russian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025

Table 149: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown

by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025

Table 152: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown

by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 155: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific by Tonnage:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Semi-Trailer Market in Asia-Pacific by Number of

Axles: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Semi-Trailer Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Semi-Trailer Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Semi-Trailer Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017

Table 174: Australian Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Indian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Semi-Trailer Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Indian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by

Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Semi-Trailer Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Indian Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Indian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Review by Number

of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Semi-Trailer Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Semi-Trailer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Semi-Trailer Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Semi-Trailer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 189: Semi-Trailer Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Semi-Trailer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017

Table 192: Semi-Trailer Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share

Analysis by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of

Axles for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Market Share

Analysis by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 203: Semi-Trailer Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Semi-Trailer Market by Number of

Axles: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 215: Semi-Trailer Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025

Table 218: Semi-Trailer Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025

Table 221: Semi-Trailer Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 223: Semi-Trailer Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Semi-Trailer Market in Brazil by Tonnage: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Semi-Trailer Market in Brazil by Number of Axles:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 232: Semi-Trailer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Semi-Trailer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period

2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 237: Mexican Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Semi-Trailer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Number of Axles: 2009-2017

Table 240: Mexican Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Latin America by

Tonnage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Share

Breakdown by Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Semi-Trailer Market in Rest of Latin America by

Number of Axles: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Latin America Semi-Trailer Market Share

Breakdown by Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 251: Semi-Trailer Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 255: Semi-Trailer Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 256: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Historic Market by

Tonnage in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 258: Semi-Trailer Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Tonnage for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: The Middle East Semi-Trailer Historic Market by

Number of Axles in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 261: Semi-Trailer Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Number of Axles for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 262: Iranian Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 263: Semi-Trailer Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Iranian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Iranian Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tonnage for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Semi-Trailer Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Iranian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Iranian Market for Semi-Trailer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Axles for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: Semi-Trailer Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Number of Axles for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Iranian Semi-Trailer Market Share Analysis by Number

of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 271: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 272: Semi-Trailer Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 273: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2018-2025

Table 275: Semi-Trailer Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Tonnage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 276: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Tonnage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Number of Axles: 2018-2025

Table 278: Semi-Trailer Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Number of Axles: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 279: Israeli Semi-Trailer Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Axles: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 280: Saudi Arabian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 282: Saudi Arabian Semi-Trailer Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 283: Saudi Arabian Semi-Trailer Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Tonnage for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: Semi-Trailer Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Tonnage: 2009-2017

Table 285: Saudi Arabian Semi-Trailer Market by Tonnage:



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799591/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.