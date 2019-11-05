Sepsis Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$304. 8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 7%. Microbiology, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799594/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$411.9 Million by the year 2025, Microbiology will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Microbiology will reach a market size of US$19.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$87.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Diagnostics; Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux SA; Bruker Corporation; Cytosorbents Corporation; Danaher Corporation; EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC; Immunexpress Inc.; Luminex Corporation; Mitsubishi Chemical Europe; Response Biomedical Corp.; Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG; T2 Biosystems; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799594/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sepsis Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sepsis Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Sepsis Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Blood Culture Media (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Blood Culture Media (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Blood Culture Media (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Instruments (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Instruments (Product) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 11: Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Software (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Software (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Software (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Microbiology (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Microbiology (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Microbiology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Immunoassay (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Immunoassay (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Immunoassay (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Sepsis Diagnostics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sepsis

Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 56: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: European Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: French Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: German Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: German Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: Italian Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Sepsis Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sepsis

Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in Russia

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 98: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 116: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis in India in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 126: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 129: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sepsis Diagnostics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 134: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 143: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 144: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 146: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 167: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 176: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Sepsis Diagnostics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sepsis

Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 182: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 185: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 188: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 189: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 194: Saudi Arabian Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 195: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Sepsis Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 198: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sepsis Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 206: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Africa by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in Africa

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 213: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABBOTT DIAGNOSTICS

AXIS-SHIELD DIAGNOSTICS

BRUKER CORPORATION

CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION

DANAHER CORPORATION

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

IMMUNEXPRESS

LUMINEX CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL EUROPE

RESPONSE BIOMEDICAL CORP.

ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS AG

T2 BIOSYSTEMS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

BIOMÉRIEUX SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799594/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.