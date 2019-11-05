Server Storage Area Network (SAN) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$162. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 49%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 48.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799595/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$116.1 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 54.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$7.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 46.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Citrix Systems, Inc.; Datacore Software; EMC Corporation; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; Hitachi Ltd.; Nexenta Systems, Inc.; Nutanix, Inc.; Scale Computing; StorMagic





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799595/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hyperscale (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hyperscale (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hyperscale (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Enterprise (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Enterprise (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Enterprise (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: System Integration (Service) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: System Integration (Service) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: System Integration (Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Professional (Service) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Professional (Service) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Professional (Service) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Software (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Software (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Software (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Hardware (Solution) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Hardware (Solution) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Hardware (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: SMB (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: SMB (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: SMB (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Large Business (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Large Business (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Large Business (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in the

United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service:

2018 to 2025

Table 32: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in the

United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 33: United States Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution:

2018 to 2025

Table 35: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in the

United States by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 36: United States Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 39: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 43: Canadian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic

Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 47: Canadian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic

Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Server Storage Area Network

(SAN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Server Storage Area Network

(SAN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Server Storage Area Network

(SAN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Server

Storage Area Network (SAN) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Japanese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 76: European Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 77: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 83: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 86: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: European Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 89: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: French Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in France by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in France by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: French Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: French Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: French Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 103: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 108: German Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: German Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 111: German Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: German Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 115: Italian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Italian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 120: Italian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Italian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2018-2025

Table 122: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 123: Italian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 124: Italian Demand for Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Italian Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Server Storage Area

Network (SAN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: United Kingdom Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Server Storage Area

Network (SAN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: United Kingdom Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Server Storage Area

Network (SAN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: United Kingdom Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Server Storage Area Network (SAN) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 137: United Kingdom Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 140: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service:

2018-2025

Table 143: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution:

2018-2025

Table 146: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 149: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 163: Rest of World Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Rest of World Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: Rest of World Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018

to 2025

Table 167: Rest of World Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 169: Rest of World Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018

to 2025

Table 170: Rest of World Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Historic Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: Rest of World Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of World Server Storage Area Network (SAN)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CITRIX SYSTEMS

DATACORE SOFTWARE

EMC CORPORATION

HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

HITACHI LTD.

NEXENTA SYSTEMS, INC.

NUTANIX

SCALE COMPUTING

STORMAGIC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799595/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.