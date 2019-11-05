Global Skin Packaging Industry

Skin Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 2%. Plastic films, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.8 Billion by the year 2025, Plastic films will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$127.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$103.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plastic films will reach a market size of US$282.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amcor Ltd.; Bemis Co., Inc.; Berry Plastics Corporation; Clondalkin Group Holdings BV; Display Pack, Inc.; DowDuPont, Inc.; Grief, Inc.; International Paper Co.; LINPAC Packaging; Mondi Ltd.; Orora Ltd.; Sealed Air Corporation; Sigma Plastics Group; WestRock Company





