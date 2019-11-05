Alopecia Areata: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Summary Alopecia areata (AA) is the second most common non-scarring alopecia and there are no clear reasons for the onset of the condition; however, some sources have suggested that it happens as a result of genetic susceptibility from an environmental change.

The disease causes hair loss from different areas of the body; however, it usually occurs more on the scalp or the beard regions.



It appears as smooth round patches but with the follicular openings retained, where the hair has become shorter and fragmented because of the disease.Hair loss can result in baldness of the whole scalp, which is referred to as alopecia totalis, or loss of hair on the body, which is called alopecia universalis.



Both genders are equally affected, with symptoms of AA starting commonly before the age of 30. The condition occurs in at least 20% of patients who have a first-degree relative who suffers from AA.



Key Highlights

The main driver of the enormous expansion of the AA market will be the significant increase in patient shares towards the JAK inhibitors due to increased efficacy of these therapies. Another prominent contributor to sales growth will be the increase in treatment rate in all markets accross the 7MM The major global barrier for the AA market will be the annual cost of therapy for the new pipeline drugs The key market opportunities lie in addressing unmet needs through the development of more efficacious drugs for AA patients with less occurrence of adverse events Scope - Overview of AA, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines. - Annualized AA therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2018 and forecast for ten years to 2028. - Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the AA therapeutics market. - Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs. - Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global AA market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications. Reasons to buy The report will enable you to -

