ZigZag Global and Maersk Growth sign strategic investment and partnership

We are excited to support ZigZag’s ongoing growth. Returns are a huge, costly and often under-managed component of the e-commerce experience.” — Oliver Finch, Investor at Maersk Growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning return logistics software business, ZigZag Global, today announced investment from Maersk Growth – the corporate venture arm of the global leader in transport and logistics, A.P. Moller – Maersk.ZigZag’s innovative SaaS platform addresses meaningful customer pain points within return logistics. Retail consumers continue to “over-order” and increasingly view generous returns policies as a core part of retail convention. Returns have increasingly become part of the “new normal” for e-commerce and multi-channel retailers and return logistics continue to drive significant cost, complexity and waste in the retail supply chain. In some retail segments returns are reaching up to 50% of total sales and with the predicted annual e-commerce growth of over 20%, according to some industry analysts, online and multichannel retailers need to find more innovative and sustainable solutions.Oliver Finch, Investor at Maersk Growth, said: “We are excited to support ZigZag’s ongoing growth. Returns are a huge, costly and often under-managed component of the e-commerce experience. ZigZag helps retailers to reduce the cost and complexity of managing returns with its leading-edge software and functionality. ZigZag’s solution provides granular visibility of returns and drives seamless coordination of service providers. This dramatically simplifies the complex process of returns from the business and consumer perspective. Retailers and customers alike benefit from these improvements and efficiency gains – via increased speed and quality of return logistics, broader customer engagement and care options, and a clear reduction in the costs and waste associated with retail returns.”Al Gerrie, Founder of ZigZag, added: "We are delighted to welcome Maersk on board as an investor and strategic partner, as we continue our mission to provide a market leading returns solution. In addition to allowing us to reach more customers whilst remaining carrier agnostic, the funding and Maersk’s extensive reach and expertise will allow us to further develop our product offering to deliver even more value for retailers throughout the supply chain.”Existing customer performance studies demonstrate that ZigZag’s platform can reduce costs and waste associated with retail returns by up to 57%. The company can also meaningfully reduce the environmental impact of returns and contribute to corporate sustainability goals. Enhanced visibility and data capture can identify opportunities to manage returns within country of sale. In some cases, this has reduced parcel journey lengths by up to 65%. At scale, this results in measurable reduction in waste and carbon footprint in the existing retail supply chain. ZigZag’s solution is well aligned with Maersk’s vision of enabling more sustainable global supply chains, and consistent with Maersk’s wider ambitions to become the end-to-end container logistics provider.Ian Nolan, ZigZag Director & Partner at Circularity Capital, commented: “We see significant value in the strategic alignment between Maersk’s position as a global leader in logistics and transport and ZigZag’s powerful returns solution. Circularity Capital is a specialist Private Equity firm founded to identify, enable and generate value from opportunities created by the circular economy. ZigZag is a great example of a company actively decoupling commercial growth and value creation from resource constraints, enhancing productivity to drive competitive advantage. We welcome Maersk onboard as a fellow investor and look forward to working closely with them to continue to support the growth of ZigZag going forward”.ZigZag serves a number of well-known brands, including: Topshop, Selfridges, Superdry and GAP. Investment will further accelerate the rollout of the solution to retailers of all sizes and expand strategic development opportunities.---About Maersk Growth:Maersk Growth is the corporate venture arm of A.P. Moller - Maersk. Maersk Growth is investing and accelerating growth businesses to shape the future of trade, drive transformation in the logistics industry and support Maersk’s corporate vision of delivering seamless, end-to-end logistics services.Contact, Maersk Growth: oliver.finch@maersk.com – +45 2133 8576About ZigZag Global:ZigZag Global is a SaaS platform helping retailers to manage returns globally.The ZigZag platform connects retailers to a global network of 220 warehouses and more than 200 carrier services in over 130 countries - all from a single integration. ZigZag uses predictive analytics to understand the most cost effective and energy efficient route to work out if a retailer should hold and resell returned products in local markets or bring them back via consolidation.ZigZag's mission is to deliver the best technology and service to transform the returns experience globally. Our mission is to reduce the cost, waste and friction associated with returns, boost customer loyalty and make retailers more profitable and sustainable.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.