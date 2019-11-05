CLE Companion and Auxana Inc. Create Partnership to Deliver Unlimited CLE to Small Law Firms and Solo Practitioners

Beth Lebowitz Kristin Davidson CLE Companion

CLE Companion and Auxana, a portal for attorneys to offer fractional GC services to businesses, have created a partnership that will benefit Auxana's customers.

By bundling our unlimited CLE product into Auxana’s powerful new service, we eliminate the cost of traveling to conferences as well as the time drain of having to scramble to find CLE opportunities.” — Kristin Davidson

AUSTIN, TX, US, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLE Companion , a fast-growing legal technology company that makes it easy for attorneys to satisfy their CLE requirement, and Auxana Inc., a marketplace for attorneys providing flat-fee, subscription-based outsourced general counsel (GC) services to small and medium-sized businesses, have created a partnership that will enhance Auxana’s offering to its client base.“This is a perfect match,” said Kristin Davidson , the founder of CLE Companion. “Small law firms and solo practitioners typically operate on a tight budget. By bundling our unlimited CLE product into Auxana’s powerful new service, we eliminate the cost of having to travel to conferences or seminars to fulfill the CLE requirement, as well as the time drain of having to scramble at the last minute to identify CLE opportunities.”Auxana Founder and CEO Beth Lebowitz built Auxana based on her experience as an outsourced GC, as well as the experiences of her colleagues. “Baked into the Auxana Outsourced GC model is a fundamental belief that we can all be entrepreneurial,” said Lebowitz. “We can maintain flexible work and personal time that best suits each individual schedule.” The calling has proven to be a combination of peer support, technology partnerships, marketing and lead generation efforts. Through this model, attorneys are now able to leave the “myth of the law firm safety net” without feeling like they’re out there on their own, and growth companies are able to engage counsel at an earlier stage than ever before.Valerie Spengler, the co-founder of Auxana, added that while the Auxana service is focused on growing a firm’s practice, the company realizes that simplifying the day-to-day aspects of running a business is very important, as is introducing cost-saving opportunities through vendors, such as CLE Companion.“We’re excited to partner with another woman-owned business that is pioneering the delivery of products and services to small law firms and solo practitioners,” said Spengler. “Together, we will help change the industry... for the better.”Davidson Listened to Attorneys While Building CLE CompanionDavidson interviewed thousands of attorneys, while building the platform. They urged her to make taking the courses as convenient as possible, advice she took to heart in creating CLE Companion.“Courses can be completed anytime, anywhere from any device,” said Davidson. “This contrasts with taking CLE at a conference, which is a major inconvenience.”Attorneys are already taking note.“CLE Companion is a powerful resource that I know I can turn to when I need it,” said Fletcher Brown, a partner at Waller Lansden Dortch & David LLP. Carla Varriale, a partner at New York City-based Havkins Rosenfeld Ritzert & Varriale, added that “my CLE Companion is a powerful tool for diving deeper into subject matters. The courses are always current and relevant to my practice.

