PRGX Highlights Increasing Importance of Centralized Source-to-Pay Analytics & Operations at CFO Edge Event

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, will attend CFO Edge in Sydney, Australia on November 13, 2019. The event features a unique blend of fireside chats, panels, roundtable discussions and peer-to-peer networking.



PRGX Vice President of Global Sales Anis Hadj-Taieb and Vice President for Asia & Pacific Jan Rudnick, will attend this year’s edition of CFO Edge and will be available to discuss:

How chief financial officers (CFOs) can identify and stop revenue leakage;

Optimizing and centralizing source-to-pay analytics to increase earnings;

Increasing spend visibility and better managing partner relationships and contracts;

The changing role of today’s CFOs and how to create data-driven procurement operations; and

How to identify and control “Free Text” in large organizations by using artificial intelligence (A.I.).

“CFO Edge brings together some of the industry’s brightest, most ambitious minds to discuss new approaches to accounting and procurement practices,” said Hadj-Taieb. “This year’s CFO Edge summit addresses important topics across the source-to-pay process, including data privacy, digital transformation and the role of A.I., and we look forward to joining the discussion in Sydney.”

For more information on PRGX or to schedule a meeting at CFO Edge, please visit: https://www.prgx.com/contact/

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com .

Media Contact:

Jamee Nelson

PRGX Global, Inc.

770.779.3213

Jamee.Nelson@prgx.com



