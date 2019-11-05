KALY – Kali Extracts Previews USDA Organic CBD Products

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced plans to introduce USDA Organic CBD Oil and USDA Organic CBD infused beverages early next year in 2020. KALY recently announced a USDA Organic Certification for its first harvested hemp crop. Using KALY’s U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process, KALY is now processing CBD oil from the USDA Organic Certified hemp crop. With the CBD oil from the USDA Organic Certified hemp crop, KALY plans to produce CBD oil with the USDA Organic Certification. KALY is also working with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) to produce a CBD beverage with the USDA Organic Certification. KALY has issued a license to PURA for the use of KALY’s U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process to produce cannabis infused beverages.



To stay abreast of the latest developments and learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.