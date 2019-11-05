Inside Quantum Technology – New York City: Call for Speakers

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inside Quantum Technology is looking for speakers for its next quantum technology conference and exhibition to be held on April 2-3, 2020 in New York City. More details of this event can be found at https://iqtevent.com . Inside Quantum Technology – New York City (IQT-NYC) is a follow-on to our highly successful 2019 events in the US and Holland in 2019.



We are especially interested in speakers who are currently using or plan to use these quantum technologies for practical purposes in computing, cryptography or sensing. We welcome, as speakers, pioneer users of quantum technology from financial services, aerospace, pharma and specialty chemical, healthcare, automotive and transportation, defense, government and R&D. And we are also interested in speakers from the AI and machine learning community who are deploying quantum technologies in commercial applications.

IQT-NYC is a business-oriented conference and we are looking for speakers who can address the many opportunities stemming from the commercialization of quantum computers, quantum key distribution, post-quantum encryption, quantum networks, quantum sensors and the quantum Internet.

IQT-NYC will provide comprehensive insights into the commercial future of all areas of quantum technology, presenting both opportunities available today and future applications for businesses and government. IQT-NYC will be jointly organized with 3DR Holdings, which organized our other highly successful quantum technology events.

Attendees at IQT-NYC will hear about the future potential of quantum technology through several sessions presented by Inside Quantum Technology analysts, including up-to-date forecasts of penetration and revenue generation. Speakers at the conference will also discuss government policy initiatives, funding programs and networking efforts designed to promote quantum technology in North America, Europe and Asia.

IQT-NYC will also feature an exhibition where leading quantum technology firms will display their latest products and strategies. There will also be a “Symposium” devoted to emerging quantum technology components, chips and materials, and a Quantum Tech Startup Forum.

At IQT-NYC there will be plenty of time to network, do deals, meet new customers and see new products. In addition to its educational function, IQT-NYC will help attendees make new colleagues and discuss new opportunities in the quantum technology space. We are making special provisions to enable attendees to network with speakers and other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. We believe strongly that IQT-NYC conference will provide an environment where important business alliances can be forged, and deals can be done.

About Inside Quantum Technology:

Inside Quantum Technology is the first industry analyst firm to be entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector.

Quantum technology includes quantum computer markets and software, quantum key encryption, post-quantum encryption, quantum sensors, etc. In addition to publishing reports on critical business opportunities in the quantum technology sector, Inside Quantum Technology runs a popular daily newsfeed (Quantum Technology News) on business-related happenings in quantum technology. This free newsfeed can be subscribed to at https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/quantum-news/

You can also follow Inside Quantum Technology on Twitter and on LinkedIn where we discuss technology trends, company announcements and the industry’s on-going progress.

Contact:

Lawrence Gasman

Telephone: (434)825-1311

Lawrence@insidequantumtechnology.com



