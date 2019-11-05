Squark Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

Virtual accelerator program and NVIDIA GPUs will advance AutoML for business analysts.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squark, a software as a service (SaaS) predictive analytics provider, today announced that it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, which is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Squark offers an AI-powered platform that uses Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) to enable business analysts to make predictions without writing code. The company’s clients in manufacturing, marketing agencies, insurance, transportation, and life sciences are using Squark to optimize marketing and sales productivity, increase revenue, cut costs, reduce risk, and improve customer satisfaction. Squark is different from other solutions because no data science experience or programming ability is required. Operating with point-and-click simplicity, users upload training and production data and return predictions in minutes.

NVIDIA’s Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and hardware technology discounts enabling early-stage startups with fundamental tools to help them grow.

“Joining the NVIDIA Inception program will accelerate Squark product development and provide an immediate performance boost to our existing customers,” said Judah Phillips, co-founder and President of Squark. “Using NVIDIA GPUs will produce predictions—such as, ‘Which customers are in danger of churning? Which offer will get the best response? What shipments are susceptible to degradation?’—even faster than before. Business people who are data-savvy, but not data scientists, can use the system instantly. Data science teams also benefit from Squark’s ability to return results rapidly, honing approaches to problems before coding.”

The NVIDIA-accelerated performance option that is available now at no extra charge for Squark customers will become a premium offering in 2020.

About Squark

Squark gives businesses the freedom to make good decisions based on timely, accurate predictions. Squark applies data science methods through codeless Automated Machine Learning (AutoML), making AI-powered analytics accessible to everyone. Founded in 2016, Squark’s Software as a Service (SaaS) tools are at work for businesses in diverse industries, including gaming, healthcare, marketing agencies, insurance, transportation, and travel.



