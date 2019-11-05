Coding Dojo Launches Immersive and Comprehensive Data Science Bootcamp

14-week program instills comprehensive understanding of tools and processes; prepares students for careers in the growing Data Science industry

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coding Dojo , a leading coding education company, today announces the launch of the Data Science Immersive bootcamp , a new program designed to teach and apply Data Science methodologies and tools so participants can solve real-world problems in business and academia. The 14-week course was developed to meet the growing employer demand for skilled Data Scientists, which rose by 31% since December 2018 and an astonishing 256% since December 2013, according to research by Indeed.com. The curriculum was designed by Isaac Faber Ph.D., the Chief Data Scientist for education and collaboration startup MatrixDS .



“Our mission is transforming lives through programming literacy and Data Science skills can lead to significant economic mobility in today’s economy,” said Richard Wang , CEO of Coding Dojo. “We will continue monitoring the evolution of the tech industry and creating educational programs to prepare the workforce for the careers of the future.”

The new bootcamp will introduce core Data Science principles and develop students’ skill sets to make them competitive in the workforce as Junior Data Scientists or Data Analysts. Participants will also develop Data Science solutions using the SQL, R, and Python programming languages, as well as build predictive models by leveraging statistical and machine learning processes.

“The thing that sets this program apart from other options is the diversity of, and approach to learning,” said Isaac Faber . “In 14 weeks, we’ll cover in-depth topics that would typically require several years of classes in a traditional college type setting. Students will be employable in the data workforce much faster than ever before.”



Enrollment is now open for the first cohort that begins in March 2020. Basic Python knowledge is required, and preliminary Python training is included as pre-bootcamp work if students need extra help. Additionally, students must be 18 years old or older and have a high school diploma or GED. The course will initially be available at the Coding Dojo Bellevue campus and the company aims to roll the program out to additional campuses throughout 2020. The curriculum will be delivered via the industry-leading Coding Dojo Learning Management System and consists of lectures, videos, reading, assignments, and projects.

This launch marks the first of many new Coding Dojo programs set to launch throughout the next 12 months. The company recently launched a 4-week Data Science bootcamp to upskill working professionals, and is preparing to launch additional programs in 2020 to train participants on emerging technologies and develop in-demand skill sets.

About Coding Dojo

Coding Dojo is a leading coding education company that offers a three-full-stack programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and LMS are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Since 2012, Coding Dojo has helped individuals from all walks of life transform into professional developers who go on to be hired by start-ups and world-class companies like Expedia, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, DocuSign and Skytap. Coding Dojo has campuses in ten US cities, as well as full-time and part-time online programs. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com .

