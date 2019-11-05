UN, AU progress highlighted

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 5 - Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia Francisco da Cruz Monday highlighted the progress achieved between the UN Security Council and the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), based on joint seminars and annual consultative meetings. ,

The Angolan diplomat was speaking during a visit by a UN Security Council delegation to the Angola Permanent Representation to the AU in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

Francisco da Cruz described as crucial the establishment of a permanent dialogue in which Peace and Security should always top the agenda.

The diplomat informed his interlocutors on the articulation and complementary in the work done between the Regional Economic Communities and the PSC in conflict resolution, according to a note from Press Office of Embassy in Ethiopia.

Angola has been serving a two-year term at AU CPS since 2018

along with Algeria, Burundi, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe.

At the head of the UN Security Council delegation, Said Dinnit said that his visit to the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia aimed to gather insights on progress, challenges and difficulties in the area of cooperation, especially in the area of peace and security, in view of the role played on the continent.

The Algerian of nationality, Said Djinnit, was appointed to analyze with some CPS countries on November 4-8 aspects of common interest of the two councils, fundamentally related to Peace and Security, Operations of Peacekeeping and Financing.

Both Councils met last October in Addis Ababa during the 13th Annual Joint Consultation Meeting.

